SpaceX Scheduled to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral Tonight – SpaceCoastDaily.com

By Space Coast Daily // September 4, 2022



BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Sunday, September 4 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch is targeted for 10:09 p.m. ET.

The mission will carry more Starlink satellites to space.

Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond. Falcon 9 is the world’s first orbital class reusable rocket.

Reusability allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of space access.

The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Coverage of the launch can be seen on Space Coast Daily TV.

