'Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs' Removed From Disney+ (US) – Disney Plus Informer

As of today, “Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs” has been temporarily removed from Disney+ in the United States.

The removal came as a bit of a surprise since Disney+ does not announce which titles will be leaving every month. The film is still available on Disney+ in other countries.

The film is expected to return to Disney+ when contracts expire that were made before The Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century Fox.

In, “Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs,” Manny and Ellie are expecting their first child, while Diego plans to move out. Meanwhile, Sid invites trouble by stealing some dinosaur eggs, causing the others to come and save him.

You can watch the trailer for the movie below:

