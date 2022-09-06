Northern Ireland's first dedicated crypto, metaverse and NFT conference in Belfast – Belfast News Letter

Ads

Subscribe

Mission Santa blasts off again for Christmas 2022

Home heating oil price rises by nearly £200 in a fortnight in Northern Ireland: Diesel and electricity costs also rising

Speakers from Switzerland, Portugal, Germany, Canada, the UK and Ireland are set to join more than 200 international delegates in Belfast this autumn for Northern Ireland’s first conference dedicated to cryptocurrencies, the metaverse and NFTs.

DeFi Conf 2022 will take place in Titanic Hotel on Thursday, October 6, and is already attracting wealth managers, financial advisors, private investors and technology entrepreneurs from across Europe, all keen to learn more about these evolving sectors.

The term DeFi refers to digital platforms and applications that allow peer-to-peer transactions through software without reliance on an intermediary, like a bank. The most popular uses are lending, borrowing and trading across a range of new digital assets.

The one-day conference will include talks, panels and workshops on web3, NFTs, Game-Fi (game finance), Movie-Fi (movie finance), and the creator economy, with the aim to showcase decentralised finance as a new wave of innovation that encompasses the fastest growing areas of finance and blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Speakers and panellists from traditional global financial services institutions, including the London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Borse will join speakers from some of the world’s most innovative platforms in the space including Coinbase, Swissborg and The Block.

Northern Ireland-based events entrepreneur, Kevin Traynor who is running DeFi Conf 2022, said: “This Conference will put Ireland and indeed Belfast on the global financial map and although the subject matter can be viewed as relatively niche this is a fast growing and rapidly evolving space. I would encourage those with an interest in crypto, financial investments and those working in financial or tech sectors to attend to glean advice from some of the best in the business.”

Chief platform officer of crypto exchange and wallet provider platform Uphold, Oonagh Van Den Berg, originally from County Antrim and now based in Portugal is one of the speakers at the DeFi Conf: “At this very minute finance services are changing in how both people and businesses are accessing, transferring and holding financial assets. It is redefining our industry – and it’s critical that we are providing sufficient education so informed decisions can be taken by all on how this impacts them. In addition, we need to better understand the use cases for blockchain technology and the incredible advantages this is going to bring across all sectors in how data is stored and transmitted.”

Tickets are limited and can be purchased from www.deficonf.xyz

Subscribe

source