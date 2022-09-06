Amber Heard still looks at Americas highest-paid CEO Elon Musk for help? – Geo News

Ads

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Elon Musk, who is America’s highest-paid CEO and took home $10 billion in 2021, has so far appeared to be reluctant in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case and suggested the ex-couple to move on.

A Source, close to the Hollywood actress, has claimed that Heard still hopes that Tesla CEO would come out to rescue her amid her appeal against Johnny Depp’s defamation verdict.

Musk, who reportedly helped the Aquaman actress complete a hefty pledge to charity following her divorce from Depp, may come to the rescue of her once again by paying damages to the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor.

Fans and some social media users are also speculating that Heard could seek help from the billionaire to clear her name in the case. Musk, who was initially thought to be a witness in the highly publicized defamation trial, did not take the stand and wished the couple to start a new journey.

Elon Musk made more than $10 billion in 2021 – meaning the world’s richest man is also the highest paid CEO on the planet. He had topped the list for the fourth year in a row.

