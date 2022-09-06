This Week's NFT Sales Jump 26% Higher Than the Week Prior, Bored Ape #6588 Sells for $1.17M – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Jamie Redman

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales jumped 26.76% higher this week, as NFT sales statistics show that $180.43 million in NFT trades were recorded this week compared to last week’s $142.33 million. While Ethereum-based NFTs captured the lion’s share of volume this week with $79.2 million, Ethereum-based NFT sales are down 23.65% during the past seven days.

NFT sales are up this week more than 26% higher than the week prior, according to metrics collected by cryptoslam.io. 17 different blockchain networks raked in over $180 million in NFT sales after recording $142.33 million last week. The top collection this week was Uniswap V3 NFTV1 Polygon with $68.65 million in sales. The week’s top collection was followed by the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT compilation raking in $7.58 million in sales this week.



Immutaswap.io, Digidaigaku, and Sorare followed the top two collections in terms of sales with $5.9 million to $7.35 million. Ethereum (ETH) recorded the most NFT sales with $79.29 million which was followed by Polygon’s $69.46 NFT sales. Ethereum and Polygon were followed by Solana, Immutable X, and Binance Smart Chain. Flow ranked six this week with $2.02 million in sales, down 54.19% lower than the week before.

During the last week, Polygon (MATIC)-based NFT sales increased by more than 620%. Solana-based NFT sales jumped 46.99% higher than last week and Arbitrum-based NFT sales increased by 142.19%. While ETH-based NFT sales dominated this week, the blockchain’s NFT sales dropped more than 23% lower this week than the week prior.

The top five sales this week included three Bored Apes, one NFTiff, and one Cryptopunk NFT. Bored Ape Yacht Club #6588 was the most expensive NFT sale this week as it sold for 769.9 ether or $1.17 million four days ago. Bored Ape Yacht Club #441 sold for 350,000 DAI six days ago and NFTiff #212 sold for 175 ETH or $271K.



Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has the most expensive floor price today with 69.95 ETH which is followed by Cryptopunks floor at 65 ETH. Castaways – The Raft is the third largest NFT floor on Sunday, September 4 at 17 ether and Pegz floor value is 14.69 ETH. Lastly, Mutant Ape Yacht Club holds the fifth most expensive floor value at 12.75 ETH.

What do you think about this week’s NFT sales increasing 26% higher than last week’s sales? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 5,700 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Oman to Incorporate Real Estate Tokenization in Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework

Real estate tokenization is set to be incorporated into Oman Capital Markets Authority (OCMA)’s virtual asset regulatory framework. According to an advisor with the authority, the tokenizing of real estate will open investment opportunities for local and foreign investors. Real … read more.

NFT Sales Volume Saw a Small Uptick This Week — Moonbirds, Mutant Apes Take Top Sales

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales saw a small uptick over the last week as $658.4 million in NFT sales were recorded, up 3.35% in seven days. Out of 15 blockchains, Polygon-based NFT sales saw the largest increase in volume, jumping 106.68% … read more.

Check all the news here

source