Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will see a swift rise to $2,400 – FXStreet

Ethereum price displays reasons to believe in a price spike to $2400. Traders should still approach the smart contract blockchain cautiously and use a tight invalidation level.

Ethereum price hints that a countertrend spike will occur as the bears seem to be uninterested in suppressing the price further on the daily chart. The $2,000 level could hold as support for a short-term bullish trade.

Ethereum price also signals Smart Money's lack of interest in shorting the current $2,000 levels on the volume profile. The bears are tapering out, which could signal the need for a price spike to induce the momentum needed for traders to actively look for profitable opportunities. If market conditions persist, the bulls will eventually produce a large bullish engulfing candle to induce the next rally.



ETH/USDT 1-Day Chart

nvalidation of the bullish trend lies at $1,800. If the bears can close below this level, the ETH price could fall as low as $1,500, resulting in a 20% decrease from the current Ethereum price.



Bitcoin price carried on last week’s losing streak amid fears of further losses. Investors foreshadow another crypto crash with the upcoming major event – the Ethereum Merge. The market is conflicted, with some participants believing the Merge has already been factored in. In contrast, others augur a sell-the-news scenario with immense losses.

MATIC, LINK and BAL have yielded massive gains for holders despite the crypto bloodbath. As Ethereum’s Merge draws close, MATIC and DeFi tokens witnessed a price rally.

Ethereum Merge is scheduled for September 13, as the event draws close the altcoin has hit a new milestone. Analysts are bullish on Ethereum and predict a rally in the altcoin, ahead of the key event.

Crypto.com price is battling high volatility following its rejection from massive seller congestion at $0.1562. If this buyer congestion zone fails to hold, CRO may retest June lows roughly at $0.1062 before it aligns itself for another bounce.

Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.

