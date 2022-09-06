WATCH REPLAY: SpaceX Launches Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station – SpaceCoastDaily.com

Ads

By Space Coast Daily // September 5, 2022



ABOVE VIDEO: SpaceX is scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Sunday, September 4 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.



BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, September 4 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:09 p.m.

The mission carried more Starlink satellites to space.

Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond. Falcon 9 is the world’s first orbital class reusable rocket.

Reusability allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of space access.

The Falcon 9’s first stage booster landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Coverage of the launch was seen on Space Coast Daily TV.

