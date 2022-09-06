Limited Availability for MagicBand Upgrades – Disney Tourist Blog

Ads



For the last few years, Walt Disney World has offered discounted MagicBand upgrades pre-arrival for on-site resort hotel guests as well as Annual Passholders. This program has had its problems and controversies since it started, and we’re going to cover the latest issue that’s frustrating fans in this post.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the Magic Band upgrade program, it’s a feature on DisneyWorld.com that allows you to choose from a variety of colors and designs inspired by characters, resorts, attractions, nighttime spectaculars, and more. The styles rotate regularly, and there are (usually) dozens of MagicBands at discounted prices, ranging from $10 to $30. Prior to the start of last year, basic colors were free and the upgrade options were all cheaper–in case you’ve forgotten. (It’s not easy to remember all of the many on-site perks lost over the last 2 years, but included MagicBands were one of them!)

On average, Walt Disney World offers around 50 MagicBand upgrade options, with new looks added as others sell out. However, that is the historical average, which definitely does not reflect the current availability you’ll find if searching in Spring 2022. While this number has always fluctuated and often has dropped well below 50, it has been significantly lower since late last year. Availability has become so limited that Walt Disney World has posted a message on the upgrade page:

“Due to ongoing, industry-wide supply chain challenges, MagicBands may have limited availability or be unavailable in some styles. Our teams are working to improve our selection over the coming weeks and recommend Guests continue to check back to see if their preferred style is available.

If you are traveling to Walt Disney World Resort soon, we encourage you to use the My Disney Experience mobile app to access a digital room key and the Disney MagicMobile service once you arrive. Disney MagicMobile service is available on eligible smartphones and is a convenient way to access MagicBand features.”



“With Disney MagicMobile service, you first link entitlements to your Disney account and then create a mobile pass to access select theme park and Disney Resort hotel features, such as entering theme parks with valid admission and a theme park reservation, charging food and merchandise purchases to the payment card on file at your Disney Resort hotel room during your stay, connecting Disney PhotoPass images and more—similar to how you use a MagicBand. Disney MagicMobile is available for Guests in the United States.

For Disney Resort guests, you can use the My Disney Experience mobile app to access a digital room key feature. With the feature, you can unlock your hotel resort room door and common area doors using your eligible smartphone.”



In terms of MagicBand availability, there are only 12 options as of April 9, 2022. This is the fewest we’ve ever seen, down dramatically from just one month ago.

The good news is that the awesome Wilderness Lodge, Caribbean Beach, Old Key West, and WDW 50th LE designs are all available. The bad news is that those 4 options are likely available because they’re $25 (for the resort-specific designs) and $30 for the 50th Anniversary MagicBand.



Again, this number fluctuates regularly, but this is way, way low by historical standards. Even later today, there may be a higher or lower number.

This limited inventory also doesn’t tell the full story, as we’ve heard from many Walt Disney World planners who have placed an order only to have it cancelled a couple of weeks later. Some have even then logged back onto Disneyworld.com only to find their exact same selections still on the site. We don’t know what’s up with that, but something to be mindful of when making and monitoring your MagicBand orders.



Many readers have asked us about the limited MagicBand availability, and we haven’t had many good answers.

All I can tell you is where this number has been in the past. There was a point last fall when that number hit 50, but it’s typically been around 30-40 in the last 2 years. Since around the holiday season, the number has been slowly falling, bottoming out at its current level of a dozen.



Walt Disney World has been a victim of this supply chain disruptions and merchandise shortages, resulting in empty shelves in gift shops and the delay of new merchandise releases. If you’re wondering why the 50th Anniversary releases have been so scattered–or why “new” Christmas merchandise keeps coming out–that’s why.

Due to manufacturing slowdowns, limited factory inventory, unloaded cargo ships, etc., it has been a challenge just to keep shelves stocked. Rather than unloading unpopular items at the Disney Character Warehouse outlet stores, the company is retaining those items so the Emporium and other stores don’t look like Target’s toilet paper aisle, circa March 2020.



As for when the limited MagicBand availability will be resolved, it’s really anyone’s guess. I doubt many Americans expected these supply chain issues to persist for so long. Anecdotally, we’ve noticed more inventory on store shelves at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. MagicBands are a specific type of merchandise, and each product line is unique in terms of sourcing, raw materials requirements, etc.

Heck, you could walk into Walt Disney World right now and find shelves and shelves of MagicBands in some gift shops. There is ample availability there…but these are not the same product lines and the logistics of delivering to the parks is different than the fulfillment center for these MagicBand upgrade options. (A more resourceful company might figure out a way to reallocate supply, but Disney is no Amazon!)



This will likely present many of you with the “age old” MagicBand upgrade dilemma: order now or wait for every desired design to be available?

Okay, so that’s not really an “age old” dilemma, but it has been a common question since this upgrade program began a few years ago, even back when design options were in the 40-60 range. In my view, it depends on how soon you’re visiting. If you still have a few months and there’s very little you like, wait. If you’re approaching the deadline and are reasonably happy with ~50% of what’s there, order now. Even once supply chain issues start getting worked out, it’s likely designs will be more limited than in the past and availability will be inconsistent.



Another question we’ve received is whether this is happening because the current MagicBands are being phased out. Many readers have wondered if this is due to the upcoming release of the MagicBand+, which is launching at Walt Disney World and Disneyland this year.

To put one bit of speculation to bed, the MagicBand+ will not replace the current generation of MagicBands. It’s an upgraded version of that, with more features–like color-changing lights, haptic vibrations, gesture recognition, in-park interactivity, and more–plus a higher price point. Walt Disney World will want to still capture sales from guests unwilling to pay premium pricing for the MagicBand+, so the base versions will continue being sold.



While we haven’t received any credible rumors about the MagicBand+ recently, the last we did hear was that the same underlying problem causing limited OG MagicBand availability–supply chain disruptions–is also what has delayed release of the MagicBand+. (There was also still some in-park programming to be done, but that should be good to go now.)

I had the chance to see the MagicBand+ in person last fall, and they’re really cool. This could end up being one of the surprise additions of the year at Walt Disney World, that does a lot more than guests are expecting. If you’re visiting later in 2022, you might want to hold off on buying MagicBands until the MagicBand+ is released.



As always, MagicBands are not required at Walt Disney World. For room entry, park admission, Lightning Lanes, and charging privileges to the hotel room, Walt Disney World offers plastic Key To The World cards. This can be provided at the hotel front desk, and is how things worked prior to the debut of MagicBands several years ago. Alternatively, guests can receive standard ticket media and use that for park entry or using Lightning Lanes.

Additionally, MagicMobile service is available at Walt Disney World via the My Disney Experience app, and can be added to your Android, iPhone, or Apple Watch digital wallet once enabled. This works just like a MagicBand with most features working by simply holding up your smart device near an access point. It can be used to enter theme parks, connect Disney PhotoPass images to your account, and more.



UPDATE: Another question a couple of readers have asked in the comments here, and in several other posts, is whether you can reuse old MagicBands or purchase from somewhere else. The answer to both questions is YES. If you’re reusing an old MagicBand, no further action is necessary, it’s already in your My Disney Experience account.

If it’s a new purchase, go to “My Account” and then the edit button on “MagicBands & Cards.” Then click “Link a MagicBand or Card” and scan or enter the ID code and you’re good to go. (As you can see from the screenshot above, I have 71 MagicBands linked to my account. I would not recommend linking this many…it has caused me serious issues over the years and I had to have IT manually remove some of them.)

As for how long MagicBands last, it depends. MagicBands operate with long-range RFID for automatic linking of on-ride photos. A battery is necessary for that, and those tend to die after about 2 years. Short-range RFID does not require a battery, meaning you can use the same MagicBand for scanning into the parks, opening hotel doors, or any other tap point…pretty much forever!



Ultimately, that’s about all we know about the MagicBand and MagicBand+ “situations” at Walt Disney World. We’ve been receiving a lot of questions about both the delay in release of the latter and availability of the former, and hopefully this answers some of those. It probably won’t, but at least it covers everything that we know, which really isn’t much different than what you know at this point. Definitely a frustrating situation!

Whether you should pay to purchase a MagicBand pre-arrival is a personal decision, but there’s one big upside in that it makes the vacation experience seamless and streamlined. They’re fun and there’s definitely an element of convenience for on-site guests. With that said, I’d probably wait for the MagicBand+ if I were visiting in the second half of 2022, as I think it’s going to be a cool device that’s worth the added cost for some people.

What do you think of the Walt Disney World’s woes with MagicBand inventory and merchandise inventory issues? Have you placed a MagicBand upgrade order recently? If you’ve been watching the site, what’s your experience with inventory and design options? Optimistic that even more styles will be available soon once supply chains normalize…or does it seem like there’s no end in sight to these problems? Do you agree or disagree with my assessment? Any questions we can help you answer? Hearing your feedback–even when you disagree with us–is both interesting to us and helpful to other readers, so please share your thoughts below in the comments!

Maggie are the ones at the hotel discounted or full price?

We are a group of 6. It’s hard to get all 6 at once with availability limitations. Do you know if I decline magicbands now for those in my party who don’t see what they like yet and buy for the others if I can go back in and order more later under the resort reservation?

I finally was online when there was a restock today, but then when I selected them, and clicked “proceed to checkout” it just kept refreshing the page. When I called Disney to see if it was an issue with my account, the woman on the phone said this is a common error because it’s not an actual “restock” and those bands that were supposedly restocked are actually not in stock at all. So I can’t even buy any even though they show as in stock on the website. She said my only options were buying them on ShopDisney (there are only 3 options and 1 is a passholder exclusive…so 2 options) or buy them in the park for full price. Really frustrating that they offer a discount that no one can actually use.

I had read there was a pre order on the Magic Band+ around the time it was announced. Does anyone one know if there might be another for those planning a trip in the last half of this year?

We’re all sick of the tired excuse of ‘supply chain issues’ for every shortcoming. When is the new excuse being released? And maybe Disney will wise up and have more phone cases for real phones instead of just iJunk. It makes no sense for them to have just those for phones which are what, maybe 20% of the market share?

I need Samsung Galaxy AP and Orange Bird cases!!

It’s really an untapped market. While I really don’t ant to see a bunch of phone cases in shops all over, especially incongruous locations like Frontierland, Fantasyland, etc. I believe they are really missing out. I’m always hearing other people asking where the cases are for Samsung and other real phones. Last I checked, Apple was only about 20% of the cell market. I suspect there’s a shady back door deal between the companies, like how Coca-cola has their inferior product as the only option or Kodak used to with film.

Does anyone know if a regular battery tester will work to test the battery on a magic band? Thanks

You’d have to open up the puck in the center to access the battery, even for testing. It’s not that easy, especially in a non-destructive manner.

Hi we are going to WDW in July are coming from England. I can’t order my magic bands. Will we have to wait until we get there and if so can we get them from our hotel (Pop Century) on our first day or do they need to be pre ordered?

There should be magic bands available for purchase at your hotel. Stock AT the resorts doesn’t seem to be impacted as much since most people seem to buy through MDE ahead of time. I’ve been able to get them at the front desk when checking in (if you just want a basic color) and also in the gift shop (if you want something more interesting). After purchase, you can link a magic band to your account and it’s good to go immediately.

Can you still buy and use a magic band for the park only if you aren’t staying on property?

Absolutely! I’ve used magic bands even while staying at Swan/Dolphin, and it’s handy to have my park tickets and photos all linked through something I don’t have to physically carry.

Staying at Galactic Starcruiser at the end of my 7 day vacation. Disney won’t send me the “free” Starcruiser magic bands early so we could use them at Wilderness Lodge etc.

if my trip was reversed we wouldn’t have to purchase additional bands!

Most resorts would reimburse – not Disney!

If you use only your phone, how does that work for capturing photos since you won’t have the long range RFID that’s in the Magic Bands? Do cell phones have the same RFID capability?

We went in March 2022 and I planned to just use my phone. Big mistake. Please bring old bands if you have them. My phone only worked some of the time to get into the room. Additionally, Using it to try to book ride selections killed my battery and there were multiple days where it was dead before we went back to the hotel and then couldn’t get into the room. I ended up buying magicbands In the hotel for everyone with me.

We stayed at POR in March and our phones never worked to open our door. We got the text messages to bypass the lobby and go straight to our room and it was just a big headache. 25 minutes with our three kids, sweating in the heat, unable to access our room was not the magical way to start our vacation. I had to talk to three different people on the phone, and finally the third person activated our Magic Bands we had brought from a previous trip. I am not impressed with their new technology.

We stopped using magic bands a year ago. I have tons from many past trips, but we tossed most of them and use the phone now. One less thing to think about when we leave for the parks.

I used to love Magic Bands but it feels more like clutter to wear or carry them now.

Will the Magic Band I bought for my February visit this year work at WDW next year? What is the life expectancy of a magic band?

We’ve made many visits to WDW, always stayed on site, loved the Magic Express, free magic bands, meal plan with the included magic mugs, etc. The magic began when the luggage tags and bands arrived in the mail. Always expensive, but worth it because of the high quality of the experience. Our visit this year was challenging and lacking somewhat. Lots of IT problems. At least we didn’t have to juggle the schedule because it couldn’t be done. Whatever schedule one had, it was locked in concrete. Now I’m trying to figure why I’m paying a DAILY six-hundred dollar premium to stay on property. Without the quality, Disney becomes just another over-priced amusement park.

I’ve got some that are as old as magic bands have been around and they still work just fine.

The MagicBands have 2 different chips in them. One is short range RFID and one is long range RFID.

The short range RFID chip is what’s used anywhere that you physically tap your MagicBand against something. Entry gates, Lightning Lane entries, hotel room doors, Photo pass photographers, payment terminals, etc. That functionality should last for a very long time (a decade or longer).

The long range RFID chip is what gets automatically scanned while you’re on rides to link your on-ride photos to your PhotoPass account, and to activate other features like seeing your name on the screen at the end of Small World. This feature requires use of a built-in battery, which has a life of about 2 years. So those features will stop working on older MagicBands, but everything else will still work.

I completely understand supply chain issues, I work in retail and see it everyday but it’s a little frustrating.

Is the inventory in the parks/Disney springs better than the prearrival options? Magic bands are a top priority for my family. We could of course all use our smart phones but we much prefer magic bands and it just doesn’t feel like a Disney trip until we have one on our wrist. We’re supposed to be going mid May and if park inventory is better we don’t mind paying the extra.

Hi Sienna,

The band selection and availability is crazy at the parks compared to the “12” that were available online today! Wait to buy there if you can….

Good thing we have our Haunted Mansion band and our Country Bear band, not to mention some other old but still good ones ready for the next trip!

I had purchased magic bands for May trip to WDW, but I had to cancel the trip. When we reschedule will we be able to use the magic bands and get our new reservations and park tickets linked to our existing magic bands?

Yes! Many bands have had a multi-year shelf life and once one is linked to your name/MDE acct, it’s always there for the using while the chip’s alive!

Thanks for the information Jenn!

