When iOS 16 is coming out and what to expect from Apple's iPhone update – iNews

Apple is preparing to launch its latest iPhone and a brand new operating system next month.

The company typically holds a big event in the first part of September when it unveils its newest tech. It is expected to officially announce the iPhone 14, a new larger-screened iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Pro, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

And as ever, shortly after the event it will release a fresh operating system – this time iOS 16 – to the general public.

Here is everything we know about it.

Apple is planning its launch event for iOS16 for Wednesday 7 September, according to Bloomberg. The company has not confirmed this date, but is expected to announce it closer to the time.

This means the earlier iOS 16 could be publicly released is the following day, Thursday 8 September.

As has been the case throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple will not hold an in-person event, and instead stream it online. Apple streams its launches on its events website, and you can also watch them live on Apple TV.

If you want to get your hands on the new operating system early, the iOS 16 beta is available to the public right now.

You will need an iPhone 8 or later. Before you download the beta you should first back up your phone.

After this, go to the Beta Software Program page in the browser on your device and log in or sign up. If you’re signing up you will need your Apple ID.

Next, go to the iOS 16 section and scroll down until you see Download Profile. Click this, and confirm you wish to install it.

Once the profile is downloaded, you’ll be prompted to head to Settings. There will be an alert at the top of the Settings app about the Profile. Tap View Profile.

After this, click Install in the top right, and then keep following the prompts to install. You will also be prompted to restart your phone.

Once your phone has restarted go to Settings > General > Software Update and you should see the iOS 16 beta there. Tap Download and Install.

The most notable change is to the lock screen, which has undergone a complete redesign.

There are now far more customisation options, and you can set multiple lock screens which you can flick between depending on how you’re using your phone – for example, for work or for chatting to friends.

You can now add widgets to your lock screen and play with different fonts and colours, making it far more personalised than ever before.

This new lock screen links to the improved focus mode. The lock screen you create for focus mode will now automatically set when you have your phone in this configuration, while apps will also be smarter about the notifications they choose to send.

Another big change is the ability to edit sent messages within the Messages app, as well as undo messages entirely and mark messages as unread.

The new iCloud Shared Photo Library will allow people with family sharing turned on to easily share pictures with their loved ones in their own specific library.

The updated Wallet will now allow users to verify their driver’s licence for purchases or access to apps, and Apple is also once again boosting privacy settings, giving users more control over who they share their data with, including the ability to revoke access to people you have shared with previously.

