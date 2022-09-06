12 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy in September 2022 – Cryptonews

Ads

The current bear market means one thing – solid crypto assets are available to buy at a major discount.

Even large-cap tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum have since dropped by more than 70% from their prior highs – which offers an attractive entry price.

The purpose of this beginner’s guide is to rank and review the 12 best crypto to buy now for upside potential.

The 12 best crypto to buy now, according to our own research findings, can be found on the list below:

The above projects have been identified based on various factors – such as the upside potential, current market capitalization, and valuation based on prior all-time highs.

Building a diversified portfolio of many different crypto assets is perhaps the best way to approach the current bear market.

With this in mind, we will now discuss 12 of the best crypto to buy now – so that investors can make an informed decision.

At number one on our list of the best crypto to buy now is Tamadoge. We like this project for its long-term development plans, which focuses on a play-to-earn (P2E) crypto game. The central concept will see players mint a virtual pet NFT via the Ethereum blockchain.

Each virtual pet NFT that is minted will carry a variety of traits. The rarer each trait, the more valuable the NFT will be to other players of the game. The reason for this is that each virtual pet can enter battles, with successful prizes winning crypto rewards.

Like many other P2E games in this space, rewards are paid in the native crypto asset of the Tamadoge ecosystem – TAMA. There will be a monthly leaderboard attached to Tamadoge battles, which offers players further opportunities to win free tokens.

To improve the capability of a virtual pet, players can engage in training. It will also be possible for players to breed their virtual pets with other NFTs. Moreover, as each virtual pet is backed by an NFT, this means that Tamadoge players retain full ownership of their assets.

This is also the case with other in-game assets that are earned by the player. We also like the Tamadoge roadmap, which runs throughout 2022 and 2023. Towards the later end of its development journey, Tamadoge will incorporate immersive experiences.

This will include the ‘Tamaverse’, which is a take on the metaverse world. It will also look to build augmented reality experiences that run alongside the Tamadoge app. To offer some insight into how well-received its concept is, Tamadoge has already raised over $9 million via its presale.

The crypto presale campaign is still ongoing, but the hard cap total is quickly approaching. In the meantime, investors can purchase TAMA tokens via the presale at discounted prices. This could offer an immediate upside before TAMA lists on public exchanges.

Battle Infinity is the next project to consider on our list of the best cryptocurrency to invest in. Founded in Q2 2022, Battle Infinity is a Mumbai-based project that is building its own native ‘Multiverse’. This term refers to the six products that will feature on the Battle Infinity metaverse world.

This is inclusive of a decentralized exchange, staking pools, an NFT marketplace, and more. However, the overarching product offered by Battle Infinity is its P2E crypto games. At the forefront of this is the IBAT Premier League.

This is a P2E game focused on fantasy sports. As such, users can build a team of players from a sport like soccer or cricket, and compete to win real-world rewards. Players will earn points and rewards based on how their team performs in real games.

For instance, if the cricket player scores a century in an actual game, anyone with the individual in their IBAT Premier League team will do well. As players earn and accumulate more points, they will generate IBAT tokens – which are native to the Battle Infinity metaverse.

In terms of performance, Battle Infinity is one of the newest crypto projects in this space. It recently launched a 90-day presale campaign that came with a hard cap total of just over $5 million. However, the presale was so popular that the hard cap was reached in 24 days.

As such, IBAT tokens were subsequently launched on PancakeSwap in mid-August 2022. This means that investors that missed out on the Battle Infinity presale still have a chance to gain exposure to this exciting project early.

Lucky Block is another up-and-coming project and, in many ways, represents one of the best cryptocurrency to buy today. Just like Battle Infinity, Lucky Block enjoyed a hugely successful presale campaign, raising over $5 million in the space of a few weeks.

However, what was to follow the presale launch of this top penny crypto was even more unprecedented. Put simply, in just over a month of launching on PancakeSwap, LBLOCK tokens witnessed an increase of over 60x. This means that early presale investors generated sizable gains on their investment.

Unfortunately for Lucky Block, the broader market kicked in. And as such, its LBLOCK token is now available to buy at a huge discount, when compared to its prior all-time high. In terms of the project itself, Lucky Block has built an innovative NFT reward and competition platform.

First, users can purchase an NFT that is associated with the competition that they wish to enter. Competition examples include luxury holidays, VIP tickets to the FIFA World Cup, and $1 million worth of Bitcoin tokens.

As soon as the NFT is purchased, the user will not only get a ticket entry to the competition but earn rewards. Paid in LBLOCk tokens, rewards will continue to be earned for as long as the respective NFT is held in the user’s wallet. This is the case even after the prize draw is made.

Lucky Block also offers its own NFT collection that offers access to the Platinum Rollers Club. There are just 10,000 Lucky Block NFTs, each of which is identified by a number running from 1 to 10,000. This represents a lifetime ticket entry into Lucky Block NFT draws.

For example, if the NFT draws 5,430 as the winning number, the person holding NFT 5,430 will win the respective prize. LBLOCK tokens are cross-chain, with the project both Binance Smart Chain (V1) and Ethereum (V2).

Bitcoin is the leading crypto asset of choice, with the largest presence and market capitalization in this space. Bitcoin went on a prolonged bull run in 2021, which halted in November of the same year when the digital asset surpassed $68,000.

This is unprecedented when one considers that you could buy Bitcoin for just a small fraction of a dollar when it was first launched in 2009. In other words, in just over 12 years of trading, Bitcoin achieved gains in the millions of percentage points.

Nonetheless, Bitcoin has now entered a bear market and subsequently dragged the majority of the industry down with it. On the flip side, those looking to build a Bitcoin position right now can do so at a huge discount.

As of writing, Bitcoin continues to hover around the all-time that it achieved in late 2017 – $20,000. Therefore, when compared to its most recent peak of $68,000, this offers investors a discount of over 70%.

Another thing to remember about Bitcoin is that many platforms now offer yield services on the digital asset. This means that while investors wait out the bear market, they can generate a passive income on their Bitcoin holdings.

In terms of the upside potential, this remains to be seen. Some Bitcoin proponents see no limit to the value of the de-facto digital asset, with medium-term objectives of $100,000 per token. In the shorter term, a return to the $68,000 level would require an upside of 240%.

Ethereum also represents one of the best crypto to invest in 2022. The world’s second-largest crypto project by market capitalization is the leading smart contract blockchain. There are thousands of ERC-20 tokens built on top of Ethereum, which highlights its legitimacy.

Moreover, and perhaps most importantly, when ERC-20 tokens are sent and received, transaction fees must be paid in ETH. This means that ETH has real-world utility, and thus – demand from the broader markets remains strong.

Another thing to note when investing in Ethereum is that it’s the de-facto blockchain of choice for metaverse projects. Whether that’s Enjin, Decentraland, or the Sandbox – leading metaverse worlds operate on top of Ethereum.

And, best of all, Ethereum is close to completing its migration to proof-of-stake (PoS). This will mean faster transactions, lower fees, and a more scalable framework. There is a great opportunity to buy into the Ethereum project at an attractive price, too.

For example, when Ethereum was in a bullish market in 2021, the crypto asset reached highs of over $4,900. As of writing, the same crypto asset is trading at a discount of 67%. For a return to its prior high at current pricing levels, an upside of over 200%.

Looking at the value of BNB at the time of writing, this could also be one of the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022. This digital asset is the native token of the Binance ecosystem, which is the largest crypto exchange globally for trading volume.

BNB was created in 2017 and its initial use case was to offer discounted trading fees for users of its exchange. Binance has since gone on to create a multitude of additional products and services, many of which offer BNB further use cases.

For example, the Binance Smart Chain – which aims to compete with legacy blockchain networks, typically requires listed projects to pair against BNB. Moreover, transaction fees on the Binance Smart Chain are paid in BNB.

Just like ETH on the Ethereum blockchain, this ensures that BNB has real-world value and remains in constant demand. Compared to its prior all-time high of $669, BNB is trading at a discount of 57% for those investing at prices as of writing.

XRP was launched in 2012, which makes it an established crypto asset that has gone through several bear markets. This is the native token of the Ripple network – which enables banks to transfer funds across cross-borders.

In comparison to legacy payment systems like SWIFT, Ripple offers fast, cheap, and scalable transactions. This is the case irrespective of where the sender or receiver is based. Moreover, the rapid performance of Ripple also remains solid when competing currencies are used.

Typically, when banks use the Ripple network to transact, the transfer takes 4-5 seconds. Fees amount to a very small fraction of a cent, and Ripple can handle upto 1,500 transactions each and every second.

Next up on our list of the best crypto to buy now is Dogecoin. Although it wasn’t until 2021 that Dogecoin came alive – at least in terms of its pricing action, this digital currency was launched way back in 2013.

The project was launched as a joke, to highlight the ease in which crypto assets could be sold to the general public. This joke-like tag remained until early 2021, which was when Dogecoin caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Put simply, across many Tweets and public appearances, Musk reiterated that he was a Dogecoin believer. Not only that, but Tesla now accepts Dogecoin as a payment method across many of its products and services.

Uniswap is another crypto asset that could be worth buying on the dip. The project has built a popular decentralized exchange that operates on top of the Ethereum network. This means that traders can now buy and sell crypto assets without a third party.

Instead, users can simply connect their crypto wallet to Uniswap and begin trading. Therefore, no account needs to be opened, nor does the user need to provide any KYC documents. The Uniswap exchange has revolutionized how trading orders are facilitated.

Instead of using order books, Uniswap utilizes an AMM (automated market maker) system. This means that a user can trade tokens without needing a seller. Uniswap achieves this through liquidity pools.

Those that wish to add liquidity to a Uniswap pool will earn interest. This offers a passive way to generate income on idle crypto tokens. Uniswap also offers other DeFi (decentralized finance) services, and more products are in the pipeline.

Although Dogecoin is the original meme coin to enter this market, it now has a lot of competition. In this regard, Shiba Inu is perhaps the best cryptocurrency to buy now for those that wish to add a collection of alternative meme coins to their portfolio.

The Shiba Inu story is nothing short of impressive. Although the project was only launched in April 2020, it has already become a large-cap crypto asset. Not only that, but early investors have since witnessed gains of several million percentage points.

Crucially, Shiba Inu aims to become more than just a meme coin. For instance, the project has since built its own native metaverse world. This will enable users to enjoy immersive experiences and even buy virtual plots of land.

Monero is an established crypto asset. This project is perhaps the best crypto to buy now for those that have an interest in privacy coins. This is the main use case of the project, insofar that it offers truly anonymous transactions.

Legacy blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum do not offer transacting parties the same level of anonymity. The Monero blockchain is fueled by its own native token – XMR. This digital currency hit 52-week highs of $321 in late 2021.

Since then, the value of Monero has declined with the rest of the market. As of writing, Monero is trading at a discount of over 52% when compared to its 52-week high. This offers an opportunity to invest in XMR tokens at an attractive price.

The final project on our list of the best crypto to buy now is Decentraland. This project is often viewed as the leading metaverse platform. Decentraland first requires the user to create a custom avatar before entering the metaverse.

This will be unique to the user. After that, the user can explore the virtual world and socialize with other avatars. Even more interestingly, Decentraland enables users to purchase virtual plots of land.

Over the prior 12 months, some plots of land within the Decentraland world have sold for several million dollars. Virtual land must be paid for in the project’s native asset – MANA. This crypto token has generated gains of over 20,000% since it was launched.

In this section, we will explain some of the methods that investors can utilize when searching for the best crypto to buy now for their portfolio.

First, it is wise to consider what the long-term potential of the crypto project is.

For example, Bitcoin will likely remain a store of value for most, while Ethereum operates as the de-facto smart contract blockchain for ERC-20 tokens and metaverse coins.

As such, the long-term potential of both Bitcoin and Ethereum looks strong. Similarly, there are many other established crypto projects that should have a bright future ahead of them.

For instance, XRP has formed partnerships with over 200 banks, while plots of land within the Decentraland metaverse have been purchased by multiple global brands.

Many investors will have missed the opportunity to buy Bitcoin at under $100 or Ethereum at below $1. Fortunately, there are plenty of other opportunities to target similar gains.

One of the best ways of achieving this goal is to search high and low for solid presale projects. As we noted earlier, Tamadoge is one such project, which has already raised more than $9 million via its presale launch.

Battle Infinity has already completed its presale launch, raising over $5. With that said, although new investors will have missed the presale, Battle Infinity now trades on PancakeSwap.

When searching for a top cryptocurrency to invest in, it is wise to focus on projects that have a real-world use case. For example, the TAMA token operates as the utility asset for the Tamaverse.

This is where players can earn tokens by entering battles with their virtual pet NFTs. This is also the case with Battle Infinity, where players can earn IBAT tokens through fantasy sports games.

Another example is Ethereum. As we mentioned earlier, ETH is the required payment currency when performing transactions.

And, considering that thousands of altcoins are built on top of Ethereum, this means that ETH has huge levels of demand.

Investors should have a firm grasp of how the market capitalization of a crypto asset works. This will enable the investor to assess what the potential upside looks like.

For example, when the price of Bitcoin peaked in late 2021, it surpassed a market capitalization of over $1 trillion. In theory, this means that the upside is potentially limited with Bitcoin, as it has already witnessed significant levels of growth.

In comparison, Battle Infinity, as of writing, is trading with a diluted market capitalization of just $48 million. With such a small valuation, this offers a much higher upside.

Another way to find the best crypto to buy now is to explore what the roadmap targets of the project looks like. This metric will be particularly useful when reviewing newer projects.

After all, newer crypto assets will likely still be at the very start of their development journey. For more established projects, it is important to assess whether existing roadmap targets are on track.

It is also a good idea to see how much competition the respective crypto asset has. After all, there are now more than 20,000 tokens listed on CoinMarketCap – and even more that lie in waiting.

For instance, there are many so-called ‘Ethereum Killers’ in the market. Each of which claims to offer a faster, cheaper, and more scalable alternative to Ethereum.

While this might be the case right now, Ethereum is close to completing its PoS upgrade. This could, as a result, make other smart contract networks redundant.

In summary, this market insight has reviewed and ranked 12 of the best crypto to buy now. We have covered a variety of projects to ensure that investors can diversify well.

For instance, established tokens discussed today include the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

However, we also like the likes of several up-and-coming projects. In addition to Battle Infinity, Tamadoge stands out as one of the best cryptos for 2022.

The Tamadoge presale is still ongoing and this offers the chance for early investors to grab a discounted entry price.

Which is the best crypto to buy?

We found that Tamadoge is one of the best crypto coins to buy right now. This project is building an NFT and P2E game that allows players to mint, breed, and battle virtual pets in a metaverse world. Battle Infinity is also worth considering as a top crypto to buy​​. This P2E and metaverse game focuses on fantasy sports.

Which cryptocurrency has the best future?

Although nobody can predict the future with any certainty, there are a number of solid crypto assets that will likely stay relevant. This includes the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Cardano, and Polygon.

What are the best new cryptocurrencies to invest in?

Those in the market for new crypto projects that offer a low-cap entry point might consider Tamadoge. Its presale is ongoing at the time of writing and has already raised more than $9 million. Another new project to keep an eye on is Battle Infinity, which now trades on PancakeSwap after its $5 million+ presale campaign.

