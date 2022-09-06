Gurman: iPhone 14 Pro models to feature bigger batteries, Apple focusing on eSIM technology – 9to5Mac

Ads

September 4

José Adorno

Sep. 4th 2022

@joseadorno

Here are some more tidbits before the iPhone 14 event. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature bigger batteries. This would be the second year in a row that Apple increases the battery size while improving processor performance. In addition, the company seems to be focusing on eSIM technology right from the box, instead of physical SIM cards.



This is not the first time 9to5Mac has reported that the iPhone 14 series will get bigger batteries. In June, Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, who’s always been able to find rumors on Chinese social media about new Apple releases, showed a post that could confirm the size of the battery of the new regular and pro iPhones.

According to a Baidu post, the regular iPhone 14 could feature a 3,279 mAh battery, compared to the iPhone 13, 3,227 mAh. The 14 Pro could use a 3,200 mAh battery, compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, 3,095 mAh. On the other hand, the 14 Pro Max would have a slightly smaller battery, with 4,323 mAh compared to the 13 Pro Max with 4,352 mAh.

Although Gurman doesn’t talk about the regular iPhone 14 models, it would be really interesting if he’s right about the Pro models getting a bigger battery – which is something users always want.

Beyond the notch, I’m told to expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to appear slightly larger overall and include slimmer bezels. They will have bigger batteries too.

Since this is his last newsletter before the event, Gurman rounded up what he expects Apple to introduce with these new iPhones. He said the regular iPhone 14 models will get “some camera hardware changes” – and that’s it. He focused on the iPhone 14 Pro versions, writing that he thinks the phones will have:

Last but not least, he talks about Apple’s push for eSIM technology. While it was rumored that the company could ditch the physical SIM card slot on the newer iPhone models, it’s unclear whether Apple will do just that for the iPhone 14 line. Gurman said:

And Apple will give eSIM a bigger push this time around, with carriers preparing to steer users toward the digital, embedded SIM cards rather than physical ones. In fact, Apple has considered removing the physical SIM card slot altogether beginning either this year or next for some models.

Are you excited about the iPhone 14 Pro announcement? Which model are you planning on buying? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

