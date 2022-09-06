Future Galaxy laptops, phones could get much faster connectivity via USB 4 – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

Last updated: September 6th, 2022 at 09:14 UTC+02:00

While wireless connectivity has improved a lot over the years, it’s still not as fast or reliable as wired connectivity. And that’s going to improve even future, and future Galaxy laptops, phones, and tablets could get wired connectivity speeds as high as 120Gbps.

Last week, the USB Promoter Group announced the USB 4 v2 standard, which has a max data transfer speed of 80Gbps. There was no information provided if they plan to make 80Gbps work on existing cables, and they haven’t released the USB 4 v2 specifications yet. However, thanks to Angstromics, it’s likely that the USB 4 v2 cable is capable of more than 80Gbps and can support aggregate bandwidth of up to 120Gbps.

According to Liliputing, this would allow the user to connect a PC or a mobile device to an 8K 144Hz HDR display using a USB 4 v2 cable or a docking solution, because 120Gbps data transfer speed would enable support for DisplayPort 2.0’s Ultra High Bit Rate (UHBR20) protocol. But the catch here is that if you send video over a 120Gbps connection, the incoming high-speed data is cut in half, i.e., 40 Gbps.

All this is because the USB Type-C has two pairs of data links, i.e., two for sending and two for receiving data. The current general USB 4 standard supports 20Gbps per lane, meaning you could achieve up to 40Gbps at the same time. But with USB 4 v2, the speed would be doubled to 80Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth.

The USB 4 v2 standard also supports asymmetric setup. So, instead of a 2×2 transmit and receive link, it can also support 3 transmit and 1 receive link. This would mean you could send 120Gbps to a display and receive40 Gbps. There is no information about the capability yet, but there are chances that future Samsung laptops or smartphones would support it in the distant future.

Reviews

