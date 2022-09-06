BudBlockz Private Sale Starts Well; Aims to 100x like Shiba Inu – CryptoNewsZ

Ads

The BudBlockz Private Sale of its BLUNT token had an impressive start, with 30% of token allocation sold in just the first five days. The higher demand reveals greater than expected interest in the platform.

The Private Sale is the first of four Presale Stages and runs from the 23rd of August to the 22nd of September. There are 26,880,000 tokens on offer during this period, out of a total Presale offering of 134,400,000. The final total amount of BLUNT tokens will be capped at 420 million.

One obvious appeal of this first stage is the price, with a BLUNT token costing $0.015. On the 22nd of September, Presale Stage One will begin with prices starting at $0.021. This means those who get in early will immediately turn a profit.

However, with demand already high, more significant increases are expected in the future. The popularity and predicted rises are due to several factors in BudBlockz’s favor. One of the more imminent, for example, is that the BudBlockz platform is on the ETH blockchain, and the upcoming Merge is expected to boost the value of all ERC20 tokens.

Another significant factor is the appeal of the platform itself. BudBlockz is an ecosystem, community, and platform that provides access to the rapidly growing global cannabis market and is designed to support and grow the industry.

BudBlockz lets people buy, sell, and trade cannabis products using decentralized online e-commerce and blockchain technology to enable encrypted peer-to-peer purchasing. It is the first asset-backed NFT for cannabis products and businesses such as farms and dispensaries. The BLUNT token provides liquidity for this marketplace and facilitates trade while offering perks like promotional codes and discounts.

In addition, BLUNT holders can obtain fractional ownership of cannabis-related businesses, such as cafes, dispensaries, and farms. This means investors can gain direct exposure to the fast-growing marijuana industry – a sector predicted to be worth over $176.5 billion within a decade.

Moreover, as the blockchain bypasses the banking system, investors can get involved wherever they are, regardless of local limitations. This provides the opportunity for investment while benefitting the industry.

The token also acts as governance, so those who hold BLUNT and are a member of the BudBlockz DAO will be able to vote, make proposals, and have a say in the growth and development of the ecosystem.

The BLUNT token and the BudBlockz platform are understandably popular. The cannabis market is experiencing rapid growth in countries and jurisdictions where it is legalized or decriminalized, which is set to expand further as more countries change their laws.

The appeal for those who work in the industry or use cannabis is obvious, as the BLUNT token and BudBlockz platform facilitate trade and purchasing. The token also gives entry to the Ethereum ecosystem, allowing for the utilization of decentralized exchanges and other decentralized finance products.

For investors, the BLUNT token Private Sale offers the chance to buy a new and popular cryptocurrency at a discount while also gaining exposure to a rapidly expanding sector. In many ways, the popularity of the token should come as no surprise.

