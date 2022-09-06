Labor Day sales 2022: Save up to $900 on top phones- Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 on offer – HT Tech

Ads

Labor Day sale is already on even though the Labor Day itself is tomorrow. Several retailers are offering great deals on this special occasion. So, from 4K TVs, appliances, furniture, laptops to smartphones, everything is getting big discounts. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone for yourself, then this is the best moment to cut down on spending as it gives you more options to choose the best deal at insanely low prices. In the tsunami of numerous Labour day sale offers, a number of newly launched smartphones have seen a major price cut. From Google Pixel 6a to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, you can save a hefty amount during Labor Day sales. Here are the latest premium smartphone price cuts under Labor Day sales.

Google Pixel 6a just hit the market shelves and right now, you can save a flat $50. You can get an unlocked Google Pixel 6a at Amazon and you can buy this Google smartphone for just $399. Note, that it was launched at a starting price of $449 for the 128 GB storage variant. No trade-in, no sign-up for a carrier plan needed, you can simply get this smartphone with this price cut on Amazon.

The new Samsung foldable is here, but undoubtedly, it is pricey! However, during the Labor Day sale a massive $900 is on offer. Samsung itself is offering this deal on Galaxy Z Fold 4 which will let you save up to $900 while trading in your first device. Plus, you can get $300 guaranteed trade-in credit on any Galaxy Device.

Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available with a price cut of $700 on Samsung, which was earlier just $250. Just like the Fold, here too, you will need to trade-in your old device to get this massive discount. However, the discount prices may vary depending on your model.

