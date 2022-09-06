Why you should wait to buy a new Apple Watch right now – Business Insider

Ads

If you’re planning on buying a new Apple Watch, hold off. Apple is hosting an event on September 7, where we expect the company will unveil new Apple Watch models.

Apple’s September events are primarily known for new iPhone reveals, but the company also announces new Apple Watches during this time.

Last fall, Apple only announced the Series 7, but this year is shaping up to be a mega event for the Apple Watch where three new models will be debuted, including the new Series 8, a “Pro” version of the Series 8, and a new model of the affordable mid-ranger, the Apple Watch SE.

Apple’s “Far Out” product even is on September 7. Apple

If history is an indicator, the upcoming Apple Watch should be known as the “Series 8,” which makes sense, as previous Apple Watch models have followed this naming convention since the Series 2.

Reports suggest Apple is planning to introduce a new “Pro” version of the Series 8 that’s meant to appeal to Garmin smartwatch users who value rugged design and features dedicated to sports and the outdoors. The Pro version is said to come with a larger display, more durable glass and metal casings, and better battery life. On paper, it seems this watch would be similar to the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro that just went on sale.

As for the standard Series 8 watches, we don’t expect much of a change to the design and size options. However, Apple may introduce new features, like body temperature sensing, hiking-focused tracking, and more swim tracking features.

All the new Apple Watches will allegedly come with a new processor called the S8. However, the S8 processor may not come with any leaps in performance compared to the Series 7 or even the Series 6.

Apple is also said to be introducing an updated Apple Watch SE model, but few reports about the affordable model exist. Either way, it’s better to wait and see what the next Apple Watch SE has in store compared to the current model when we’re so close to an expected announcement.

It’s highly likely Apple will replace its current budget option — the Series 3 — with something else, but it’s unclear what it could be.

However, we do know that the Series 3 won’t receive the upcoming watchOS 9 update, and products that don’t get new operating system versions are typically discontinued. With that in mind, we wouldn’t recommend you buy a Series 3 now, and you’re better off waiting to find out which model Apple decides to use as a budget option, if any.

If the reports turn out to be true, anyone who wished the Apple Watch was more rugged and better equipped to track adventures may have a good reason to upgrade to the Series 8 Pro. And, unless there’s a must-have new feature, there may not be a compelling reason for Series 7 and 6 owners to upgrade.

One thing we are sure of is that Apple will finally sunset sales and support for the nearly five-year-old Series 3. Otherwise, we’ll have to wait until September 7 to get the full picture about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and SE models to see whether they’ll be worth an upgrade over what you have now.

