How To Watch 'Marry Me' If You're Outside of the United States – SheKnows

by Alicia Kort

E-Commerce Writer

The world is ready for Jennifer Lopez’s return to her rom-com queendom — we all need some cheering up this winter, after all. The triple threat is bringing back the 2000s rom-com with Marry Me, much to everyone’s delight. She stars as Kat Valdez, a pop superstar, whose personal life gets pulled into her persona. If this sounds familiar, that’s no surprise — Lopez’s love and personal life has been a fixture of the media for decades.

Her character, Kat, is about ready to marry her fiancé Bastien (played by Maluma) in an on-stage ceremony when she finds out that he cheated on her with her assistant. Once she finds out this horrifying news, she has a nervous breakdown, because marrying a man who cheated on you in front of a real-live audience plus a television audience of 20 million is unimaginable. She reacts unexpectedly by picking out the first person she sees with a “Marry Me” sign in the audience and decides to marry him. To the surprise of everyone, it’s a math teacher Charlie Gilbert (played by Owen Wilson) who teaches at the same school his 12-year-old daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) attends. They get married on the spot, and naturally, chaos ensues. The newlyweds have to navigate a myriad of obstacles, including a jealous ex, while trying to decide if two people with such different lives can be happy together.

The movie is directed by Kat Coiro, who worked with Lopez on making the movie feel authentic to the singer’s experience of superstardom and how lonely it can really be.

If the plot has you hooked — you’re not alone, we’re figuring out how to watch this ASAP. We’ve got all of the streaming information you need below, including how you can watch it if you don’t live in the United States and have access to the Peacock app. Read on for an explanation of how you can catch this movie.

Marry Me is finally being released on Feb. 11, 2022, just in time for Valentine’s Day. It will be available both in theaters and on the Peacock app.

As of right now, the only places you can watch Marry Me when it comes out are in theaters and through a subscription on Peacock. For those who have been considering subscribing to Peacock, this may be the best time to do so. It’s only $4.99/mo to stream everything the platform has to offer. Because this monthly fee is so low, there is no one-week free trial available.

If you don’t live in the U.S. but want to catch Jennifer Lopez in this movie via streaming, there is a way for you to watch. You can use a VPN, which is a virtual private network. If you live in South America, for example, you can set your computer’s IP address to a different country, like the United States.

A VPN is a virtual private network. It allows you to change your IP address to make it appear like you are in a different location. In this case, it’ll allow you to watch different country’s streaming selection. For example, Netflix in the U.K. doesn’t have the same TV shows and movies as it does in the United States. If you want to watch Marry Me, but live in France, you can use a VPN.

A VPN provides you a server in which you can log onto before you go to a website, like Peacock or Netflix. It’ll mask your location and make it appear that you’re in the country of the content you’re trying to access. This works across all sorts of streaming services, so you never have to miss or wait for one of your shows to air in the U.S. again.

That’s not all a VPN does, though. If you’re tired of websites tracking your every move when you’re shopping or using social networks, then you would benefit from a VPN. VPNs can keep websites from collecting your data and targeting you with specific ads.

You can sign up for free to see if a VPN is right for you.

Express VPN

This is one of the most popular VPN services out there. They offer service in a whopping 94 countries and 160 server locations. And if you have trouble accessing websites, Express VPN has a 24/7 live chat hotline to troubleshoot your issues. Express VPN offers a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee and three different plans. If you want to pay for the service monthly it costs $12.95 a month or if you want a year subscription, you can pay $8.95 per month. And if you just want to commit to a 6-month membership, it’ll cost you $9.99 a month.

After you sign up for the free trial, you will need to install it, set up the activation code and then you’ll be ready to start streaming.

NordVPN

NordVPN has been around for 10 years and offers 5200+ NordVPN servers. You can add it to a total of six devices. This service also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. For the next few hours, you can get NordVPN for two years for just $3.49 a month — they’re offering a limited-time 70% off deal. NordVPN costs $4.99 per month if you opt for a year subscription and $11.99 per month, if you want a month-to-month subscription.

