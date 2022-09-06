MasterClass membership sale: Save up to 35% on annual plans – USA TODAY

Ads

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re stumped on what to get this Amazon Prime Day, why not treat yourself? Whether you’re interested in learning about an athlete’s winning mindset from Wayne Gretzky or scoring tips on how to prepare healthy meals from a celebrated chef, this rare MasterClass sale offers access to all that and more.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

The online learning service is hosting a rare Amazon Prime Day sale that features two of its three annual memberships for up to 35% off. The three types of annual MasterClass memberships are Individual, Duo and Family—and right now, they’re all just $180 per year thanks to this sale.

The Individual membership is always $180 annually and lets you learn using one device; an annual Duo membership is 25% off right now and lets you watch classes on two devices at the same time; and an annual Family membership is 35% off right now and lets you watch on up to six devices at the same time. After a full year, MasterClass will automatically renew your membership with the list price of your chosen plan unless you cancel before then.

Our editor-in-chief, David Kender, tested this service and loved how motivational and inspirational each lesson was. He also liked the “uniformly outstanding” production value of each video class, which he said let the personality of each instructor shine through. There was never “a bored or exasperated instant” where the instructors in the videos he sampled appeared disinterested in their work. In his words, “There’s nothing cookie-cutter about MasterClass’s approach.”

There’s a wide variety of categories to explore with courses and tutorials led by experts from a star-studded roster of famous figures as well as industry leaders. You can learn how to manage and overcome the toughest obstacles with guidance from former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. Learn how physics applies to the biggest and smallest global issues with the help of Bill Nye. There are online music lessons from legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, sharing how to get in-sync and feel the groove of any band you sit in with.

Though you can see and hear your famous instructors through your device, you can’t interact with them during MasterClass lessons. You will, however, get a virtual PDF after each lesson to help you reference what you learned and further develop your skills. There’s a wide variety of iconic faces ready to teach mom new skills and lessons, so give the gift of MasterClass before the savings are dismissed.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

source