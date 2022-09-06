Apple To Launch Multiple AR/ VR Headsets, First Mixed Reality Headset Could Be Called Apple Reality Pro – News18

Ads

By: Tech Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2022, 11:09 IST

Cupertino

The mixed reality headset is said to be the last product which will be developed under the leadership of Tim Cook. (Image Credit: RendersbyIan)

Apple’s mixed reality headset is a device that we have been hearing a lot about since the last few months. Now, a report has said that the Cupertino-based giant is working on at least three augmented reality and virtual reality headset devices, not just one.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Apple reporter Mark Gurman has said that Apple is working on three AR/ VR headsets, and the first one, which we have been reading rumours about, could be called the “Apple Reality Pro” headset. In his Power On newsletter, the Bloomberg reporter has said that there are a minimum of three Apple headsets actively in development with the codenames “N301,” “N602,” and “N421.”

The first of these headsets, the N30, is what is believed to be the “Apple Reality Pro” which will be Apple’s high-end riva to Meta’s upcoming Quest Pro headset. The N602, on the other hand, is said to be the successor to the first Apple Reality Pro headset and could come at a lower price point. The N421 will be Apple’s long-rumoured augmented reality glasses, but the report has said that it may not launch for some time.

Gurman’s latest report is the first evidence of what Apple’s first mixed reality headset could be called. The “Reality Pro” name also comes in line with a recent report that showed Apple’s trademark filings around the mixed reality AR/ VR headset. Apple is rumoured to bring the first reality headset next year and it could come with two displays, multiple cameras, two processors, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, eye and face tracking features and more.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio …Read More

Follow us on

Download News18 App

source