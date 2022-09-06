French Bid to Counter Netflix Threat Falters on Antitrust Rules – Bloomberg

Ads

India has pledged to reach net-zero by 2070 despite its massive reliance on fossil fuels. Its two richest men, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, are competing to dominate that new green economy.

Doubts Creep Into Wagers on 75 Basis Point ECB Hike This Week

Naira Falls to Record Low Against the Dollar as Reserves Fall

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Slump After Death of CFO Arnal

Ben & Jerry’s Makes Fresh Push to Stop Israel Ice Cream Deal

NYC’s First Health Official Appointed to Address Racial Inequality Is Stepping Down

News Corp. Pays Record $3.1 Billion for AFL Rights Through 2031

Lombard Odier Adds ESG Screens After ‘Shocking’ Cyber Report

Italy’s State Lender May Postpone Telecom Italia Bid After Vote

Putin Aims to Triumph in Battle for ‘Cultural Supremacy’

Liz Truss Officially Becomes UK Premier After Meeting the Queen

Sun Life’s $255 Billion Alternatives Arm Takes Aim at US Wealthy

Adani’s Rise to Third Richest Came as Stock Jumps Topped 1,000%

Wild Soccer Mom Back in Spain Near Her Beloved Real Madrid

Dropped By Man United, Maguire Becomes An Issue for England

On Climate Change, Republicans Need a Crash Course in Capitalism

US Political Dynasties Are in Decline. That’s Something to Celebrate.

The Dirty Job of Rationing Electricity and Gas: Elements by Javier Blas

Startup Wants to Chart Path to More Equitable Urban Development

The ESG Crown Is Slipping, and It’s Mostly the Fund Industry’s Own Fault

A New Contaminant Found in Popular Drugs Could Cost Big Pharma Millions

Amazon Grapples With More Labor Strife, This Time in Japan

Manchin’s Plan to Fast-Track Energy Projects Headed for Showdown

In Flood-stricken Pakistan, Rains Damage Archeological Site

Urban Migration Slows in 2022 for Many Major US Cities

Stockholm’s ‘Housing for All’ Is Now Just for the Few

A Ring of Empty Pedestals Marks the Lack of Women in Copenhagen’s Public Art

Vulnerabilities in Crypto Security Have Investors Taking Notice

Bitcoin Is Seen Poised to Escape From Tightest Range in 2 Years

Binance Will Convert Users’ USDC Into Its Own Stablecoin

