Exclusive: Runway 34 fame Amy Aela bags Hotstar series Revenge – IWMBuzz

Australian-Indian actress Amy Aela who recently shot for Sony LIV’s The Cancer Bitch and Adhikari Brothers’ series Kingmaker, has bagged a pivotal role in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming series Revenge. The series, Revenge will be the Indian adaptation of the famous project of the same title. The series is produced by Taher Shabbir and Ashutosh Shah’s banner RAT Films.

Amy was recently seen in the Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film Runway 34. She has also shot for Ajay Devgn’s Mayday.

