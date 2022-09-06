NASA launches another free Xbox game with easy achievements – TrueAchievements

Ads

Space Science Investigations

Prepare the International Space Station for the arrival of a resupply vehicle and then use the Canadarm2 robotic arm to berth the approaching vehicle to the station, all while floating in microgravity. As you complete tasks and fly around the inside of the station you will learn and experience the effects of microgravity on the human body.

To the Moon and Beyond

In this card based game, you run and build up your own space program. You determine what research to fund on the space station and what projects you want to fund back on Earth. Conducting research on the orbital laboratory can reduce the cost of some projects or give you the ability to do others. Results from the projects you fund determine your budget for the next year. Everything you do affects the outcome of your eight part program. But beware, events can happen that can influence that outcome. Will you be able to complete all of your eight mission objectives in four short years?

