Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max image OUT? Have a sneak peek – HT Tech

Even as all the iPhone fans are eagerly waiting for September to roll around and iPhone 14 launch to be officially announced, it is being claimed that the official image of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been revealed. The image has been revealed by GSMArena, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max looks very similar to its predecessor iPhone 13 Pro Max. The image shows the iPhone in White colour having a triple rear camera support along with the logo of Apple right in the center.

It can be known that the launch of iPhone 14 series is just a few weeks away as according to the latest leaks the Apple event is likely to happen on September 7, 2022. Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 14 models namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Out of these four rumoured models, iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be the best one and is also likely to be the most expensive one. However, nothing has been confirmed by Apple officially. Here are the details we know so far about the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A report from MacRumors suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1,199- much more than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, you will have to wait for the launch event to know the exact amount.

A number of high-profile leaksters such as Ming-Chi Kuo and columnist Mark Gurman have tipped that the iPhone 14 Pro Max would ditch the notch display to bring a larger pill-shaped cut out. The handset is expected to have a 6.7-inch 1284 x 2778 OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 458 pixels per inch. iPhone 14 Pro Max sounds like it could bring a big upgrade in a lot of ways, and one of them is the camera i.e, 48MP+12MP+12MP. Further, it will reportedly have an A16 Bionic chipset.

According to the information provided by leaker @Jioriku on Twitter, the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max will get colour options including Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. Here Purple takes the place of Sierra Blue.

A tipster @VNchocoTaco has informed about the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 models. According to the information, iPhone 14 Pro Max is likely to get a 4323mAh battery.

