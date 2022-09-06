Did HBO Max Remove 'Harry Potter'? – Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ on Peacock, an Ambitious Mockumentary/Satire Brought to Life by Regina Hall
If you’re looking for the The Boy Who Lived on HBO Max, you’re out of luck. The streamer, which was home to the Harry Potter film collection, is constantly flip-flopping with Peacock to share the rights to the fantasy film series.
With so much back-and-forth, it’s hard to keep up with where, exactly, Daniel Radcliffe and crew are hanging out these days. Thankfully, an iconic film series like Harry Potter is always available to stream somewhere.
Looking to watch Harry and his friends take down He Who Should Not Be Named? Here’s what you need to know about Harry Potter and HBO Max, including where you can find all of the Harry Potter films right now.
Yes, but before you panic, the removal is temporary. Harry Potter will be back on HBO Max eventually (unlike the substantial slate of content the streamer has been quietly deleting ahead of its merger with discovery+).
While you won’t find any of the original eight Harry Potter films on HBO Max right now, there are a couple of titles related to the franchise that are still available to watch. Right now, you can stream the cast reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts; plus Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a trivia special in which the four houses face off in a game of wits.
You won’t find Harry Potter on HBO Max right now, but you can watch all eight movies on Peacock Premium, the paid tier of NBC’s streaming service.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 are all available to watch right now on Peacock Premium.
Peacock Premium is available at two price points: $4.99 per month with ads, or $9.99 per month without ads.
Check out our guide on How to Watch All the Harry Potter Movies to keep up with the latest info.
