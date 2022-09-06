iPhone 14 mini makes surprise appearance in distributor list of upcoming Apple devices that includes the 2022 iPad Pro – Notebookcheck.net

Ads

Update February 22: The source of this news, Evan Blass, has now removed his tweet promoting his article and stated that a different source has informed him that it would be the iPhone 14 Max making an appearance in Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup (as expected). Therefore, the appearance of an iPhone 14 mini on this particular distributor list should now be "viewed skeptically".

Original story:

It’s take a huge pinch of salt time, as this shocking leak comes barely a couple of weeks before Apple is rumored to launch its iPhone 14 series. For quite a while now, most media outlets have agreed that the 2022 Apple iPhone range would consist of the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, according to the noted tipster Evan Blass, that lineup will see the iPhone 14 Max being replaced with the iPhone 14 mini.

Writing for 91Mobiles, Blass claims that the Apple device information comes straight from a “top-tier channel partner” that is based in the Asia-Pacific region. Apparently, this partner is currently preparing product pages for the incoming iPhone 14 smartphones and some iPad devices, and the iPhone 14 mini is there in the mix. Of course, this could be a typo by Blass or a mistake from the mysterious distributor, but apparently the information on offer can be taken as accurate.

It would be a massive surprise if an Apple iPhone 14 mini did push the expected iPhone 14 Max out of the lineup, although there would certainly be plenty of happy fans who don’t want to see Cupertino cutting the mini line despite rumors of the iPhone 13 mini not living up to sales expectations. Apple has already demonstrated that it is metaphorically capable of pulling rabbits out of hats and this would certainly be quite the trick if it’s pulled off.

In addition, it seems this distributor list of Apple devices also includes the 2022 iPad Pro 12.9 (6th Gen), the iPad Pro 11 (4th Gen), and the iPad 10.2 (10th Gen). There have been plenty of rumors about both the entry-level Apple iPad 10 tablet and the potential M2 iPad Pro already, and with both slates appearing on this specific "channel-partner" list, it could indicate that an imminent launch is to be expected for them.

