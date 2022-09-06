Tamadoge 5% Burn on Pet Store Transactions Will See Price Rocket – Cryptonews

Ads

Tamadoge’s 5% burn rate on pet store transactions can potentially drive a significant increase in TAMA price. Tamadoge is rapidly approaching its $12 million goal. The meme coin has shown no signs of slowing down after hitting the beta phase of its pre-sale. At this point, it has reached the sixth major landmark.

Tamadoge has had one of the best pre-sales of any game this year. However, one of the most talked-about ERC20 tokens, Tamadoge, takes an entirely different approach by combining meme money concepts with play-to-earn (P2E) gaming capabilities.

The mission of Tamadoge is simple: it aims to become the most popular meme money by capitalizing on the “Doge” trend. Those who invested in Dogecoin or Shiba Inu in 2020 will understand how their values rose due to the retail demand for these meme coins.

There was a twist to the doge aesthetics that Tamadoge brought with it. It offered a novel benefit rather than banking on market buzz or famous people endorsements, allowing users to play for real money.

The Tamadoge Pet is a non-fungible token that players can purchase. They’ll be able to nurture the young and eventually breed them. Players can train their puppies to fight other players’ pets in Player vs. Player or Player vs. Environment modes once they reach adulthood. Players can gain Dogepoints by participating in battles.

After each month, Tamadoge will sum up all of the Dogepoints and award the most points to players with TAMA. This innovative combination of AR play and earnings has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry on the blockchain. As the cryptocurrency’s primary motivator, it rose rapidly throughout the presale’s early stages.

Even without the release of the Metaverse universe and the play-to-earn (P2E) game, the presale will raise the price of TAMA to $0.03. The Tamadoge store and NFT pets will be released during Q4 2022.

As a result, the price of TAMA is expected to rise as gamers stock up on tokens and the 5% burn rate on in-store sales begins to take effect, resulting in a shortage of TAMA. The tremendous amount of buzz surrounding the Tamadoge presale suggests that the release of the P2E game will also lead to a spike in player enthusiasm.

Therefore, towards the end of the year, it would be reasonable to expect Tamadoge to trade at a price of roughly $0.05. In contrast, a range from $0.03 to $0.06 is also feasible, depending on the state of the cryptocurrency market at the time.

Following the lead of successful game projects like Axie Infinity and The Sandbox, Tamaverse aims to become a major player in the blockchain gaming ecosystem. Just over 70% of the presale allotment has been sold as of this writing.

Thus, there is only a limited time left for investors to purchase tokens at a discount ahead of the imminent debuts of LBank and Uniswap. The current price of a TAMA token is $0.0250. However, the price will rise by 10% to $0.0275 once the initial supply of 100 million has been depleted.

During the ongoing pre-sale, almost 70% of available Tamadoge tokens have been purchased. In the pre-sale, nearly $11.7 million was collected, indicating that there was a healthy market for the token.



