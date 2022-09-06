DeFi Coins To Watch Out: Immunicorn Finance, Uniswap, & Chainlink – CryptoNewsZ

Ads

Many crypto projects in the DeFi space were launched to improve the decentralized finance system’s adoption, making it accessible and sensitizing users on its benefits over the traditional finance system. This has caused an increased growth in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector’s valuation, despite the unfavorable market condition caused by the crypto winter effect.

More DeFi projects are entering the coin market, with strong indicators suggesting some crypto assets in that space will have a strong finish to this trading year. This article reviews some DeFi crypto assets with strong potential for an upward rally towards the year’s end and beyond.

UNI is a top DeFi crypto asset that powers the Uniswap network, a decentralized trading network that enables automated DeFi tokens’ trading. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token boasts $4.5+ billion in market capitalization, which ranks it among the top 20 crypto assets on Coinmarketcap. Its popularity level and utility in DeFi are part of the leading cause for its high adoption, as it boasts a $5.6+ billion Total Value Locked (TVL).

The UNI token will be looking to rally back to its peak price of $44.97 in the coming months, making this current low market price an opportunity to benefit from a high-profit margin in the long run. Uniswap being an open network, makes it accessible to everyone, providing more use cases for the UNI token.

UNI will facilitate the automated liquidity provision objectives of the platform and give holders governance power in the platform’s DAO. The Uniswap ecosystem isn’t just a decentralized exchange (DEX); it’s an upgrade to other existing platforms facing liquidity challenges. This is why it remains relevant in the DeFi space, and many tips it for another good run in the coming months.

LINK ranks amongst the top 25 crypto assets on Coinmarketcap (CMC), with a market capitalization of over $3.2 billion. The cryptocurrency is included in nearly 1 million watchlists on CMC, making it one of the most monitored projects with decentralized finance (DeFi) utility. The native token of the Chainlink network reached a peak price of $52.88 in the last bull market, and it’s being tipped to have a similar run upon the advent of the next one.

This is a signal for adoption at its slightly above the $6 current market price. However, you might need to apply necessary risk management tips if you’re considering the project to prevent huge losses if the predictions on the token don’t go as analyzed. LINK powers the Chainlink ecosystem, the first-ever network to enable smart contract and off-chain data integration.

Chainlink plays a huge role in data processing, attracting top data providers to the platform. The decentralized network also provides income-generating opportunities by enabling users to become node operators, running the essential data infrastructures necessary for blockchains’ success.

Leading DeFi apps like Aave, Synthetix, and Compound leverage the platform’s price feed oracle networks to monitor and secure their projects’ values. It is worth watching out for.

IMU is a new cryptocurrency launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The BEP 20 token will power the Immunicorn platform, a universal platform that aims to change the finance ecosystem. IMU will be a decentralized reserve currency. What this means to holders is that the token’s value won’t fall below a specific floor price.

Immunicorn will run a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) backed by its native token, IMU. The DAO will control the valuation, utility, and every other thing about the IMU token and the ecosystem, driving it towards its goal of completely detaching from traditional financing.

Immunicorn also allows staking and minting, and users can benefit from the merits of this by participating with their IMU token. The developers of this crypto project are committed to seeing it blow up in the market, and enthusiasts are gradually getting convinced about the possibility of the new cryptocurrency having a great run in the coin market.

Immunicorn is available at its early stage and may be a good time to adopt the project with hopes of a price/value increase in months to come. Find out more about it and how to join the presale here.

Join 6000 Others and Stay Connected Now!

source