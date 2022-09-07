Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Live Updates for Sept. 6 – Bloomberg

Ads

US Services Gauges Show Largest Split Message Since 2020

Marathon Asset CEO Won’t Turn Long-Term Bullish Until Fed Stems Inflation

Dufry CEO Says Duty-Free Sales Still Lag Despite Travel Rebound

Liz Truss’s Energy Bill Rescue May Mean UK Inflation Has Peaked

Newsom Signs Fast Food Law, Setting Stage for $22 Pay Next Year

Ransomware Hackers Hit Los Angeles School District

Twitter Whistle-Blower Never Flagged Spam, Company Tells Judge

Elizabeth Holmes Claims Witness Remorse in New Trial Request

Truss Names Suella Braverman as Home Secretary

UK’s Truss Names James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary

Wall Street Banks Lead Return-to-Office With Labor Day Push

NYC Tower Lands $1.3 Billion Loan From Morgan Stanley, Apollo

Trubisky Starting QB, Rookie Pickett the Backup for Steelers

Emmys Host Kenan Thompson Predicts Conflict-free Ceremony

Trump SPAC Doesn’t Have the Votes

Do ‘Trump Judges’ Exist? We’re About to Find Out

On Climate Change, Republicans Need a Crash Course in Capitalism

The Republicans Have a Peter Thiel Problem

Startup Wants to Chart Path to More Equitable Urban Development

The ESG Crown Is Slipping, and It’s Mostly the Fund Industry’s Own Fault

Truss’s UK Cabinet Is First With No White Men in Biggest Jobs

Domestic Worker Pay Is Rising, But Not Enough to Keep Up With Cost of Rent, Food

California Power Use to Hit Record, Raising Odds of Blackout

Gabon Record Carbon Credit Issuance a ‘Litmus Test’ Before COP27

Urban Migration Slows in 2022 for Many Major US Cities

Stockholm’s ‘Housing for All’ Is Now Just for the Few

A Ring of Empty Pedestals Marks the Lack of Women in Copenhagen’s Public Art

Unfettered Fintech, Crypto Taking Banks’ Turf, Ex-Comptroller Says

Ether Gains as Long-Awaited Network Upgrade Begins

Vulnerabilities in Crypto Security Have Investors Taking Notice

Stocks trimmed losses from nearly oversold levels, while bond yields soared on the view that the Federal Reserve will stay hawkish as it confronts the hottest inflation in about 40 years.

The S&P 500 came back above 3,900 after briefly breaching that threshold seen by some technical analysts as a make-or-break level for short-term direction. Treasuries slid across the curve, taking the 10-year rate above 3.3%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose to another record, and the Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low.

