The Roku Channel Adds 14 New Live Channels to Its Free Streaming Lineup – Cord Cutters News

Published 3 weeks ago on Aug 16, 2022

Jess Barnes

Roku announced today the launch of 14 new channels on its free streaming service. The new additions include a channel for Western movies & series, six Scripp’s channels including Court TV and Ion Mystery, and more NBCUniversal local news channels.

Here are the new channels now available on The Roku Channel.

“We’re thrilled to continue rolling out new channels to our Live TV Guide and continue expanding in entertainment categories we know our audiences enjoy and value,” said Ashley Hovey, Head of The Roku Channel AVOD. “From local news channels to your favorite drama and crime series, to additional Spanish-language content, we are committed to providing it all for our viewers.”

