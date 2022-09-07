How To Change Viewing Restrictions On Netflix – Tech News Today

Ads

Are you worried about not having privacy on Netflix? Or are you scared your kids will get access to some mature content on it? You don’t need to worry about all these with the parental control feature.

Netflix has varieties of shows for every age group according to their taste and preference. The parental control feature helps set the viewing restrictions, allowing you to select the shows according to your preferred age group. It allows you to log in to multiple profiles from a single account so that you can supervise your children’s viewing activity.

So, without further ado, let’s get right into the article to learn how to set viewing restrictions on Netflix.

There are several ways to restrict adult content on Netflix. However, with the help of parental control, we can restrict some adult content, movies, or shows. Furthermore, Netflix has a dedicated option to change viewing restrictions. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Parental control is a feature that helps protect your kids from accessing inappropriate content floating on Netflix. It is one of the most effective ways to set the viewing restriction. Moreover, there are several ways to set parental controls on Netflix. All methods mentioned here are simple and won’t take much of your time. Let’s learn more about them in detail.

Having multiple profiles logged in to one account can question the safety and privacy of each user. It can also lead to kids logging in to the elder’s account, providing them access to different age-inappropriate and adult content.

So, to prevent this from happening, we can also set passwords for different individual accounts. These simple steps can help you set your password:

For the child’s safety, you can also add a pin for creating a new account which will let no kid create their account.

Netflix has introduced the built-in feature “Kids Experience Profile” which includes all the kids-friendly shows and programs. Netflix Kids has a distinct variation of shows that are suitable and appropriate for kids of different age groups.

This profile is educative and informative and helps in children’s mental growth as it includes shows with factual things and children’s favorite colorful stories. It allows the parents to not worry about the content their child is watching and can rely on them while surfing the browser alone.

Here’s how you can set it up:

The parental control feature lets you access your child’s watch history from where you can supervise what your kids are watching. You need to follow these simple steps to monitor the watch history.

Children can binge-watch Netflix for several hours until they are forced to stop watching. So, an easier way to limit your child’s screen time is by turning off the auto-play. Netflix allows us to disable the auto-play, which can help you get your kids out of the couch and do something different rather than staring at the TV the whole day.

There is no certain way to set a fixed screen time on Netflix. However, the only way you can pause any show on Netflix is by turning off the auto-play option.

After a child gets to a certain age you can change the maturity level through the settings. But If you want your kids to have a normal profile then you need to delete the kid’s profile and create a new profile for them.

