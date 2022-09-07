All the news from Google Play and Google Services coming to Android phones in September – Gearrice

Ads



Google services update themselves and we never know what has changed. Although most of the time they are internal changes for developers, sometimes we get news here or even changes from more modern versions of Android that end up reaching previous versions. with the update 35.22 Google Play Serviceswe have these news:



Improvements in account synchronization and recovery in Android Auto, Wear OS and on mobile.

Google Kids Space can be installed on a secondary user of the tablet during initial setup.

Google Play is the gateway for applications and games on the vast majority of Android phones and tablets, so its new features can have quite an impact. As Google Play is updated automatically and without a record of changes, the only way we have to find out about its news is when Google tells us about it. These are the Google Play 32.0 news:



Improvements to the play-while-download system that allows you to play a game while the app is still downloading.

New features to help you discover apps and games that interest you.



Optimizations for faster and more reliable downloads and installations.

Changes to the home page on Wear OS to make it easier to find recommended apps.

When an app is installed on a Wear OS smartwatch that needs an app companion on the mobile, the said app is automatically downloaded to the mobile.

New secondary menu so that users can find recommended apps for Wear OS, Android TV or Android Auto from their mobile.

