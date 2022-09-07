Just (JST) Price Prediction 2022-2030: The Best Time To Buy – Motivation Grid

Ads

Just (JST) is a new DeFi ecosystem built on the TRON blockchain. Its main goal is centered around providing decentralized stable coin lending and borrowing services on its platform named JustStable. Because of that and the potential of the project, we wanted to share with you our Just (JST) price predictions/forecasts for the years 2022-2030.

Make sure to also check out our FAQ section below.

Over the past week, the price of Just (JST) remained around $0.03. The circulation supply is 8.9 billion tokens. The market cap went up to $263 million.

Just’s future price is difficult to predict as it is reliant on a number of factors, including the performance of the Just network, global economic conditions, the stock market, and the price of other cryptocurrencies.

However, if Just continues to grow as a project at its current rate, it is possible that the price evaluation for JST could easily go back to its past prime and probably even surpass it.

Keep in mind that these are mainly speculations, although supported by facts and other somewhat solid factors. With that being said, let’s head on to the interesting part.

Related: Can Shiba Inu Reach 1 Cent?

Some of the financial industry’s top names have lent their weight to Just’s price prognosis. The number of collaborations and events with the cryptocurrency sector demonstrates that many people are confident in cryptocurrencies in general.

According to that and to Just’s performance over the past year, it may achieve a tremendous boost by this year’s end and go over the price point of $0.059.

More precisely, we expect the price of JST to move between $0.045 and $0.061.

Many analysts have made Just price predictions for 2023, and the general consensus is that the price of Just will continue to rise. This is based on a number of factors, including the increasing use of the Just blockchain, the growing popularity of crypto, and the overall positive outlook for the global economy.

While it is impossible to say exactly what the price of Just will be in 2023, most experts agree that it has the potential to reach new heights. More realistically, we can expect the price of Just to reach $0.069 – $0.078 by the end of 2023.

If the growth of Just continues, we can easily see it getting massive adoption. Our price prediction for 2024 is as conservative as possible in order to not misguide you.

We believe that by the end of 2024, the price of Just will reach at least $0.085. If we let ourselves be a bit more speculative, we’d raise it to $0.095.

According to many Just enthusiasts and their price predictions, JST prices may rise dramatically in the trading range between $0.11 and $0.13.

Keep in mind that this could also be the year when we see another bear market, in which scenario the price can drop by up to 80%, resulting in a price evaluation for JST at around $0.02.

However, the most realistic expectation is for a midpoint of these price levels. With widespread adoption, the idea of JST as a cheap and convenient digital asset might become a reality.

For this scenario, we must also consider that the Just network can significantly expand and develop. In that case, prices may even go as high as $0.15, but that is quite ambitious.

Keeping our conservative approach, we won’t try to make ridiculous price predictions for Just. Although many believe that by 2026 the price of JST will be at least $0.11, we’d give a different value.

2026 is actually not too far away, but in terms of crypto, it is. We believe that Just will be evaluated at anywhere between $0.09 and $0.10.

As the years go by and Just continues its expansion and proves its utility, we can easily see it growing in the evaluation as well.

By that, we mean that JST will be evaluated at around $0.14 – $0.17. We think the lower spectrum of our price prediction will be more accurate than the higher. Yet, as we all know, the crypto market is quite unpredictable, so we will have to wait and see.

In 2028, if Just comes out with new projects and experiences further adoption, we can see it potentially reaching a price of $0.16 – $0.21.

Hopefully, the project will continue to develop and attract even more crypto users; otherwise, it is possible that it will lose most of its value by 2028.

For the last year of the decade, we believe that cryptocurrencies will have settled in for the most part. By that, we mean that tokens will be nothing out of the ordinary anymore. Not only crypto but all sorts of crypto projects too – NFTs, dApps, etc.

As such, we think Just will be moving from around $0.18 to $0.25 easily, although we can also see it reaching a price point of $0.28.

Crypto price predictions are always difficult, as the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile. Even more so when we are talking about eight years into the future.

Some experts have forecast that Just’s price could reach up to $0.33 by 2030. This would be a significant increase from its current price of around $0.029. However, it is important to remember that Just is growing, and so is its adoption rate, utility, and potential. Thus, a conservative approach might be more accurate only for the first half of the decade.

Taking all of the above into consideration, it would appear that JST is a very promising investment. Thus the price predictions for JST are exceptionally positive, mainly because the token does have a lot of potential.

Of course, as with any investment, there is no guarantee that JST will reach the predicted price points. However, if you are looking to invest in cryptocurrency, JST is definitely worth considering.

We will keep an eye on the development of Just and how it performs. Its potential, in tandem with our price predictions, makes us keen to see what lies in the future for Just.

Read Next: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast

Just (JST) can certainly reach $1 if it manages to survive the decade and establish itself as a necessary technology for the crypto space. If not, it will potentially die out or simply stagnate, which is why we only see a 10x increase in price in the next 8 years.

Just (JST) will be worth up to $0.33 by the end of 2030. Keep in mind that this is the highest price point it will reach throughout the year. Otherwise, we can expect JST to experience a dip to around $0.12.

Please be aware that some of the links on this site will direct you to the websites of third parties, some of whom are marketing affiliates and/or business partners of this site and/or its owners, operators and affiliates.



We may receive financial compensation from these third parties. Notwithstanding any such relationship, no responsibility is accepted for the conduct of any third party nor the content or functionality of their websites or applications. A hyperlink to or positive reference to or review of a broker or exchange should not be understood to be an endorsement of that broker or exchange’s products or services.



Risk Warning: Investing in digital currencies, stocks, shares and other securities, commodities, currencies and other derivative investment products (e.g. contracts for difference (“CFDs”) is speculative and carries a high level of risk. Each investment is unique and involves unique risks.



CFDs and other derivatives are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how an investment works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.



Cryptocurrencies can fluctuate widely in prices and are, therefore, not appropriate for all investors. Trading cryptocurrencies is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Any trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Your capital is at risk.



When trading in stocks your capital is at risk.



Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Prices may go down as well as up, prices can fluctuate widely, you may be exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations and you may lose all of or more than the amount you invest. Investing is not suitable for everyone; ensure that you have fully understood the risks and legalities involved. If you are unsure, seek independent financial, legal, tax and/or accounting advice. This website does not provide investment, financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Some links are affiliate links. For more information please read our full risk warning and disclaimer.

source