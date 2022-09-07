Samsung rolls out Android 12L for foldables, Wear OS 4.5 for watches – Android Authority

Ads

Samsung is bringing its latest software to its older hardware. The best in business when it comes to software updates, Samsung is now expanding the Android 12L update from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to its previous foldable phones. Older Samsung Galaxy Watch wearables are also getting a taste of the latest One UI 4.5 that runs on the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

The One UI 4.1.1 update based on the Android 12L will roll out to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 starting today. It’ll add features like the new taskbar that lets you access and switch apps faster. You’ll also get new multitasking gestures.

Previous generation Flip phones will see an upgrade to the Quick Shot mode with the ability to see a preview of photos. Samsung is also bringing more functionalities to the cover screen of these devices, so users will be able to make calls, dial back missed calls, reply to texts, and access Quick Settings straight from the smaller screen.

Samsung will also extend Android 12L to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and the original Galaxy Fold. However, users who own these devices may have to wait a bit to get their new digs.

As for its smartwatches, Samsung will push out the One UI Watch 4.5 firmware to the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Watch 3 series, and the Galaxy Watch Active 2. However, only the Watch 4 series will get the full version of the software, while the rest of the devices in the list will pick up selected One UI Watch 4.5 features, including two new watch faces and snore detection.

The Samsung Health Monitor app to measure blood pressure and ECG will also be expanded to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 users in 24 new markets.

