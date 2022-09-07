DOGE holders might be amazed when they look at their portfolios, thanks to… – AMBCrypto News

Ads

Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for recent weakness

Decoding Ethereum Classic’s unprecedented gains and what lies ahead

Avalanche’s latest security upgrade has these effects on AVAX

27.4% of Ethereum node operators risk being stuck thanks to Bellatrix

NEAR Protocol reveals new updates but will that change its course

Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for recent weakness

Bitcoin: What to expect from your BTC portfolio in next few weeks

Will Bitcoin continue crashing; what’s the source of its latest downside

Can Bitcoin mining have a net-positive effect on energy, environment

A quiet September? Here’s what’s in store for Bitcoin [BTC]

27.4% of Ethereum node operators risk being stuck thanks to Bellatrix

Ethereum: Unraveling ETH’s realistic near-term revival chances

DeFi activity on Ethereum network continues to drop- Here’s why

From $750M+ in August revenue to <70M- What went wrong for ETH miners

Merge: A look into user behavior patterns for staked Ethereum

Published

on

By

In the last month, the Mean Dollar Invested Age (MDIA) for the popular crypto meme coin, DOGE, has been on an uptrend, according to data from Santiment.

However, in the last few days, according to the MDIA, the average investment in the DOGE has dropped from 264 days (on 18 July) to 206 days (22 July).

Source: Santiment

The MDIA is described as the average age of all coins/tokens on the blockchain weighted by the purchase price. When the MDIA of a crypto asset shoots up, the addresses where the assets are held become more and more dormant over time.

The longer the uptrend continues, the longer the stagnancy in price. Conversely, when a coin’s MDIA starts to drop, it means that wallet addresses previously dormant have commenced ‘moving’ the coins around. This is usually indicative of an uptick in the price of such an asset.

Is this self-fulfilling prophecy accurate in the case of the DOGE?

On 18 July, the DOGE traded at $0.064. Since the fall in the coin’s MDIA, the price of DOGE registered an 11% uptick.

At press time, the token exchanged hands at $0.07113. In the same period, the token’s trading volume also doubled as it went up from $564.79 million to $1.01 billion as of 21 July.

On a daily chart, the coin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has taken on an uptrend since 18 July. This is indicative of an increased buying pressure for the DOGE in the last four days. At the time of writing, the indicator was spotted in an uptrend at 56.59.

Source: TradingView

Dogecoin has recorded significant on-chain traction in the period under review. For example, the index for the number of unique addresses that transacted DOGE between 18 July and 20 July rose by 15%.

However, this has seen a 48% decline in the last two days. At the time of writing, daily active addresses on the DOGE network stood at 49,118 addresses.

Also, between 18 July and 21 July, the aggregate amount of DOGE in all transactions completed within that period rose by over 600%. In the last 24 hours, a 98% decline in this metric was logged.

Source: Santiment

Spotted taking advantage of the price uptick, the whales ramped up transactions between 18 July and 20 July. In this period, the count for whale transactions above $100 thousand grew by 30%.

At the time of writing, this stood at 41. For transactions above $1m, the count rose to a high of 98 transactions on 19 July. Spotted at five at press time, a 94% decline was recorded.

Source: Santiment

With a market capitalization of $9,398,713,378 and ranked number ten on CoinMarketCap’s ranking of cryptocurrencies with the largest market capitalization, Dogecoin is still the largest meme coin in terms of market capitalization.

Reasons why CRV outshined AAVE, MKR to impress its investors

Dogecoin: This price level could make or break your portfolio

Abiodun is a full-time journalist working with AMBCrypto. He is also a lawyer with over 2 years of experience. With a keen interest in blockchain technology and its limitless possibilities, Abiodun spends his time understanding the technology, building projects, and educating people about it.

Cardano holders marvel at the opportunity as ADA flips XRP in…

Shiba Inu [SHIB] may need more than the Metaverse to wake up from its slumber

Losing this level could see Dogecoin drop swiftly to $0.048

Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Battle of meme coins has been won by…

Is Dogecoin [DOGE] worth buying at this level? Answer might amaze you

How Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] last 24 hours could affect investor sentiment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

Ads

source