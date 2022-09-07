WATCH: Yellowstone roads being repaired after flood – East Idaho News

Ads

The following is taken from a news release from Yellowstone National Park about the road repairs following the flooding in June. Click here to see what the roads look like immediately after the flooding.

Reconnecting the park to the communities of Gardiner, Montana (North Entrance), and Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (Northeast Entrance), remains Yellowstone’s highest flood recovery priority.

“Efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and exceeding expectations,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We will continue to update the public on progress as we move into fall but fully expect that regular vehicle access will be restored by mid-October with additional work occurring afterwards as long as weather permits.”

While permanent reconstruction of both the North and Northeast entrance road corridors will be multi-year efforts, the park has been working on substantial temporary solutions to reconnect these areas before the upcoming winter season:





































