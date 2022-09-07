Home Latest News WATCH: Yellowstone roads being repaired after flood – East Idaho News

WATCH: Yellowstone roads being repaired after flood – East Idaho News

By
Lynn Schindler
-
Ads

The following is taken from a news release from Yellowstone National Park about the road repairs following the flooding in June. Click here to see what the roads look like immediately after the flooding.
Reconnecting the park to the communities of Gardiner, Montana (North Entrance), and Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (Northeast Entrance), remains Yellowstone’s highest flood recovery priority.
“Efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and exceeding expectations,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We will continue to update the public on progress as we move into fall but fully expect that regular vehicle access will be restored by mid-October with additional work occurring afterwards as long as weather permits.”
While permanent reconstruction of both the North and Northeast entrance road corridors will be multi-year efforts, the park has been working on substantial temporary solutions to reconnect these areas before the upcoming winter season:
old gardiner 1
old gardiner 2
old gardiner 3
old gardiner 4
old gardiner 5
old gardiner 6
old gardiner 7
old gardiner 8
old gardiner 9
old gardiner 10
northeast entrance 1
northeast entrance 2
northeast entrance 3
northeast entrance 4
northeast entrance 5
northeast entrance 6
northeast entrance 7
northeast entrance 8

© 2015 – 2022
EastIdahoNews.com, LLC.
All rights reserved
If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss

source

Ads
Previous articleNFT or non-fungible token is Collins Dictionary's word of the year – BBC
Lynn Schindler
She has spent the past eight years playing the role of an infrastructure consultant, and has now joined Inferse.com as a full time blogger. Her current profession is a result of her deep interest in computer gadgets, laptops, gaming accessories and other tech happenings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR