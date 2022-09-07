Terra (LUNA) Receives a Bullish Rating Tuesday: Is it Time to Get on Board? – InvestorsObserver

Ads

Terra (LUNA) gets a bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Tuesday. The crypto is up 9.07% to $2.03 while the broader crypto market is up 2.7%.



Bullish

Over the last five days, Terra has earned a Bullish rating on the InvestorsObserver Sentiment Score. The Sentiment Score measures the performance of Terra over the past five days by volume and price movement.

The Sentiment Score provides a quick, short-term look at the crypto’s recent performance. This can be useful for both short-term investors looking to ride a rally and longer-term investors trying to buy the dip.



Price Levels

Terra is currently trading near its midpoint for the past five-days. The crypto is 7.28% off its five-day high and is 22.57% higher than its five-day low of $1.66.

Terra price is currently above resistance. With support set around $1.76 and resistance at $1.98, Terra is potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

Terra has traded on low volume recently. This means that today’s volume is below its average volume over the past seven days.

What is a coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. These are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are use for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to a more specific use in some other sub-classes.

Due to a lack of data, this crypto may be less suitable for some investors.

