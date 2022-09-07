Twitter's lawyers say Elon Musk wanted out of the deal because of 'World War 3,' not bots – Yahoo Finance

Ads

The whistleblower complaint from Twitter’s former head of security is already complicating the company’s legal battle with Elon Musk. Lawyers representing Musk and Twitter met in court Tuesday for a hearing that will determine whether the claims made by Pieter “Mudge” Zatko can be added to Elon Musk’s legal case to get out of his $44 billion commitment to buy Twitter.

Notably, the hearing was one of the first times any Twitter representative has publicly addressed Zatko’s complaint. In the two weeks since Zatko went public, Twitter has largely stayed silent on the substance of the claims.

During the hearing, Twitter’s lawyers portrayed Zatko as a disgruntled employee, saying that he had a “huge ax to grind” with the company and that he “was not in charge of spam at Twitter.” They accused him of “structuring his whistleblower complaint, to tie it to the merger agreement.” (Zatko’s lawyers previously said he didn’t go public in order to “benefit Musk.”) Notably, Twitter’s lawyers didn’t address claims that the company’s lax security practices may have harmed national security or that CEO Parag Agrawal told Zatko to lie to the company board.

Twitter’s lawyers did suggest that Musk was looking for reasons to kill the deal before Zatko’s complaint was public. At one point, Twitter’s lawyer quoted from a May 3rd text message Musk sent to his banker at Morgan Stanley:

“Let’s slow down just a few days … it won’t make sense to buy Twitter if we’re headed into World War 3,” Twitter’s lawyer read aloud, quoting Musk. “This is why Mr. Musk didn’t want to buy Twitter, this stuff about the bots, mDAU [monetizable daily active users] and Zatko is all pretext.”

On the other side, Musk’s lawyers touted Zatko’s credentials as a “decorated” executive who had once been offered a position as a US government official. They said Musk had “nothing to do with” Zatko’s whistleblower complaint and that Twitter had purposely hidden damaging information. Whether it will be enough to sway the judge in the case though, is unclear. In one exchange the judge pointedly remarked on Musk’s decision to waive due diligence before agreeing to the acquisition.

“Why didn’t we discover this in diligence,” Musk’s lawyer said, referencing Zatko’s whistleblower complaint. “They hid it, that’s why.” “We’ll never know, right,” the judge responded. “Because the diligence didn’t happen.”

Musk’s lawyers, pushing for the October trial to be delayed, closed out the more than three-hour long hearing by arguing that “it’s not us causing this chaos or this delay.”

“Nobody at Twitter is having all hands on meetings today over the poop emoji from two months ago,” he said, in an apparent — and unprompted — reference to a May 16th tweet from Musk directed at Agrawal. “The reason that they're having all-hands-on meetings today at Twitter is because a senior decorated executive said that the company was committing fraud. That’s our fault? That’s our chaos? That’s their chaos.”

Climate crisis and student debt among the factors cited, with the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade a near-term catalyst.

An Orange County woman accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election said she thought her voting rights had been restored after she served her time in prison.

A 21-year-old woman working as a shepherd in northwestern China has garnered over 7.2 million fans on Douyin, where she shares videos of her daily life. The woman, named Huiran, resides in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region where she works as a shepherd for her family’s sheep farming business. Known to her fans as “gentle desert butcher,” Huiran runs a Douyin account called “The Sheep of Gray Wolf,” where she shares glimpses into her life as a shepherd.

What were you expecting? A six-figure allowance?

During Pennsylvania’s Senate primary, Black Democrats worried that the GOP would target voters with ads about the time Democrat John Fetterman pulled a gun on

A senior Asian couple living in Lake Elsinore, California, received $136,000 in settlement payments after they sued their county sheriff’s department for allegedly searching their homes without a warrant last year. In their lawsuit filed in March, Chen-Chen Hwang, 67, and her husband Jiun-Tsong Wu, 75, alleged that deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department raided their two homes on Aug. 5, 2021. The couple’s lawyer, Alex Coolman, said the deputies suspected they were “stealing power to grow marijuana because their power consumption was low,” as per the Southern California News Group.

It hasn't been touched since the '90s — and now, Redditors are begging Target to bring "fun" back to their stores.

After visiting a budget clinic for a cosmetic tattoo, a Thai woman was horrified after seeing that the tattoo artist had drawn two dark eyebrows above her natural brows. For an upcoming trip with friends, Nipapron Meeking, 32, visited a budget clinic with a friend’s recommendation to receive an eyebrow tattoo. Nipapron paid 1,500 baht (approximately $41) at the clinic located in Rayong province, Thailand, and when she looked in the mirror after the work was finished, she discovered two dark arches inked above her natural brows.

It’s good to know that even George Clooney needs a little validation. Life being a mere mortal is a nightmare, so it’s a relief to learn that the two-time Oscar winner and one-time Batman feels insecure about how his job performance. In a new interview with The New York Times, he admitted that he’s never “succeeded” at the whole romantic comedy thing like his co-star Julia Roberts. Join the club, Clooney.

The ongoing lawsuit involving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, state officials and some residents of Orange and Osceola counties about the dissolution of Walt Disney World's (NYSE: DIS) Reedy Creek Improvement District is relocating. On Aug. 25, attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J. Sanchez & Associates PA, who is representing the plaintiffs in the case — Osceola County residents Michael, Leslie and Eduardo Foronda, and Orange County resident Vivian Gonzalez — filed a motion to transfer the case filed May 16 in Miami-Dade County to Tallahassee's Leon County.

Obsessed with that man.View Entire Post ›

On Tuesday, AT&T filed a complaint with a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing its rival of false advertising.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation might not be finished until you’ve lost money on bitcoin (BTC). The reason why goes back to the basics of central banking. The Fed does what it does with monetary policy (these days, raising interest rates) and that filters through the economy by impacting, among other things, how much key assets cost – “financial conditions,” in central bank jargon.

Davante Adams said he "almost died" with former college and current Las Vegas Raiders teammate Derek Carr while whitewater rafting.

Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's adventure in becoming soccer club owners is the focus of the new docuseries Welcome to Wrexham

Khaby Lame has quickly become one of the most sought-out acts on social media.

Love is dead.

Former Attorney General William Barr decried the decision by a federal judge to appoint a special master to review government documents discovered in an FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home and country club, calling it “wrong” and “deeply flawed.”

During the White House press briefing on Tuesday, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy confronted Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with old tweets in which she accused various Republicans of stealing elections, an offense which she now routinely denounces in the context of former president Trump’s claims about the 2020 election. In December 2016, Jean-Pierre accused Trump of having stolen his electoral victory over Hillary Clinton.

On this week's episode of the Let's Go! podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up about his decision to return to the NFL after a brief retirement earlier this year

source