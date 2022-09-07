Will Luna Classic reach $1 and Price Predictions for 2022,2023, 2025, and 2030? – www.crowdwisdom.live

Ads

Will Luna Classic reach $1 and what are the Price Predictions for 2022, 2025, and 2030?

LUNA Classic PUMPED beyond 0.0004 and then retreated. It is up nearly 5 fold in the last 75 days. It is now ranked in the top 30 cryptocurrencies by Market Cap.

80% of the Crowd are Predicting that Luna Classic will reach $0.0005 in September (Trending Higher) .

Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction 2025 is 0.001370

Over the last 5 days,

There are many who hope that Luna Classic would reach $1 someday. That level is both a functional and symbolic target. So let us understand if a target of $1 was actually possible.

Luna Classic could reach $1 and $1 cent in 15 years and 6 years respectively. This assumes Strong Community leadership, differentiation versus other coins, and a 3-4% rate of annual burn.

LUNC has pumped more than 285% after the news that all validator nodes would become active from August 26th. The On-Chain Burn tax will be implemented from September 20th.

With this in place, LUNC could see more progressive proposals being passed that help the coin grow even further. The only community that comes close to Luna Classic is Shiba Inu.

Overall, there are multiple factors that help a blockchain and the token increase in value over time.

So far, the community has done well on three criteria and not so well on the other two.

Confirmation that there is cooperation between #TerraRebels and TFL from the *top*, not simply at a "working group" level…👀👇

Ed confirms there has been repeated and direct contact between Do Kwon and #TerraRebels team members. Very bullish for #Lunc. 👍$Lunc #LuncBurn pic.twitter.com/auxWYYLbw9

The flurry of community activities in June had helped Luna Classic. These activities include appointing developers, validators, validator fees, and passing burn proposals. As a consequence

LUNC Performance Monthly

🚨📅 The #LUNC 1.2% burn Tax will be enabled September 20th! 📅🚨

Ed of #TerraRebels has now confirmed this in the #Terra Discord 👇$Lunc #LuncBurn #LUNCcommunity pic.twitter.com/knc0FbbS1z

There are numerous concerns around Terra Luna Classic

LUNC price Prediction estimates have been aggregated from various analysts and websites. These estimates are based on certain assumptions

Luna Classic Price Prediction 2022 is revised to 0.000440. That is 1.1 times higher than the current price.

Luna Classic Prediction 2023 is revised to $0.000738. This is 2.2 times higher than the current price.

Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction 2025 is revised to 0.001370. This is more than 3.6 times the current price

Luna Classic Price Prediction 2030 is steady at 0.0067. This is 17.4 times higher than the current price

Lunc Price Prediction (Scenario based forecasting)

$LUNC: Use fib extensions for pausing points IMO. Parabolic run, I'm guessing this continues for a bit as long as btc and eth hold up. pic.twitter.com/xvsHHuQIJQ

Yes, Luna Classic can reach $1 in 16 years if at least 50% of the coins are burnt, the governance architecture is clear and focussed, LUNC’s differentiators are clear and the Developers and Validators are working to implement these plans effectively. At the moment one could say, LUNC has made admirable progress but a lot of work is still pending.

Note: Crowdwisdom360 collates Predictions and data from all over the net and has no in-house view on the likely trends in the Stocks or Crypto Coins. Please consult a registered investment advisor to guide you on your financial decisions.

