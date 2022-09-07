What To Watch On Disney+ | Back To School – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

For most school-aged households, the end of summer is quickly drawing to a close. To get everyone back in school mode, we wanted to highlight some of the best “back-to-school” watches that are currently available on Disney+.

First up – the High School Musical films and the episodic series. Starting as an original Disney Channel movie, the story centers around a group of high schoolers as they attend East High School. Everyone wants to be an East High Wildcat, and these movies are the perfect way to get into the new school year since they take place in and around a school. There is so much to help you get back into the new school year with these titles from the songs about school cliques, trying something new, and the iconic songs that made us all love the franchise.



The next recommendation to ease into the school year is the Hannah Montana episodic series. This is a good series for school-aged viewers as the main characters are also middle school-aged. Many episodes partly take place in the classroom, making it a perfect watch to start your year off right as you watch all of the comedic hi-jinx that Hannah (Miley Cyrus) and her friends manage to get into.



For the college-bound, consider viewing College Road Trip with Raven Symone, Donny Osmond, and Martin Lawrence. Freaky Friday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, might also be a popular choice. These showcase some typical high school and college-bound issues, from taking standardized tests to finding that perfect college fit.



Other honorable mentions include Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century for a look at school in space, Even Stevens, the Lizzie McGuire series, and for an old-school classic, Recess, that aired for three seasons in the late 1990s.



Regardless of what stage of school you are starting this year, there is something for everyone – parents included. Let us know which back-to-school show or movie is your favorite!

