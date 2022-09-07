Amazon Prime Day Furniture Sale: Best Furniture Deals 2022 – Men's Health

Ads

Our product picks are editor-tested, expert-approved. We may earn a commission through links on our site.

Furnish your home without emptying your pocketbook.

.css-16acfp5{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.125rem;text-decoration-color:#d2232e;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:inherit;-webkit-transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;}.css-16acfp5:hover{color:#000;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;background-color:yellow;-webkit-transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;}Furniture shopping can feel like diving headfirst into a money pit. After all, in the past year, home goods prices have shot up across the board. Coupled with ongoing supply chain issues (meaning delayed delivery times), buying a bed frame, couch, or outdoor furniture set can cost you an arm and a leg, and you’ll have to wait months before you even get it.

Enter Amazon’s massive Prime Day Sale. Now in its second day, the retail giant is throwing down tons of deals on just about everything, including furniture. And, since most of these deals come with Prime Day expedited shipping, your chair, sectional, or standing desk would arrive within just a few weeks. Discounted furniture that delivers quickly? Where do we sign up?

Well, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, we found some of the best furniture deals from Amazon’s boundless Prime Day offerings.

Read more: Best Outdoor Furniture on Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that spans across the retail giant’s major shopping categories. Prime Day members have access to millions (!!!) of markdowns on some bestselling products like kitchenware, fitness gear, and tech gadgets. For example, Apple’s Air Pods Pro sale on Amazon below $250, and mattress brands like Nectar are already taking $100 off its top-rated memory foam bedding. Last year, Amazon posted more than two million deals in just two days. In other words, if you want something, Amazon is probably selling it at a discount.

Prime Day started yesterday, July 12th and 13th. Today’s the last day for a lot of these deals, so make sure to cop them before they’re gone.

Well, you can take the hard route and keep hitting refresh on Amazon’s grid-like homepage, or you can check out our site, where we’ll be constantly updating our existing sales roundups on the best fitness, clothing, and home deals for men. Just a reminder: Prime Day is only open to Prime members, so make sure to sign up prior to the event.

As Men’s Health’s Deputy Editor, Commerce, Christian Gollayan oversees all shopping content on menshealth.com. He relocated back to New York by way of Portland, where he was the Associate Managing Editor at TheManual.com. Christian’s work has also been featured in InStyle, Food & Wine, the New York Post, and Tatler Asia.

.css-16fbwkt{display:block;font-family:GraphikBold,Helvetica,Arial,Sans-serif;font-weight:bold;margin-bottom:0;margin-top:0;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}@media (any-hover: hover){.css-16fbwkt:hover{color:link-hover;}}@media(max-width: 48rem){.css-16fbwkt{font-size:1.05rem;line-height:1.2;margin-bottom:0.25rem;}}@media(min-width: 40.625rem){.css-16fbwkt{font-size:1.28598rem;line-height:1.2;}}@media(min-width: 48rem){.css-16fbwkt{font-size:1.39461rem;line-height:1.2;margin-bottom:0.5rem;}}@media(min-width: 64rem){.css-16fbwkt{font-size:1.23488rem;line-height:1.3;}}21 Best Ski and Snowboard Jackets for Staying Warm

42 Gifts for Any Outdoorsman

The 53 Best Gifts For Every Kind of Golfer

32 Great Gift Ideas for Your Sister-in-Law

28 Incredible Labor Day 2022 Home Deals

The Best of the Best Labor Day Furniture Sales

These Labor Day Luggage Deals Are Going Fast

Aventon E-Bike Labor Day Sale 2022

100+ Best Labor Day 2022 Sales to Shop Now

Amazon Labor Day Sale on Grills

The Best Picks From Dyson’s Rare Labor Day Sale

45 Gift Ideas for the Teenage Boy in Your Family

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

Our product picks are editor-tested, expert-approved. We may earn a commission through links on our site.

©Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source