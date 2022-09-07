Netflix's ad-supported platform to be launched in November – Arab News

Ads

https://arab.news/r2npr

LONDON: Netflix is reported to have anticipated the launch of its new ad-supported platform in November in a bid to beat Disney+ to it.

Netflix, which initially planned to launch the new platform in early 2023, told ad buyers the new launch date would be Nov. 1, which will see the streaming giant getting ahead of Disney+’s planned launch of an ad-supported tier in December.

Netflix, which teamed up with Microsoft to develop a cheaper subscription plan that includes advertisements, said its new offering would initially be available in the US, Canada, Australia and some countries in Europe for a price expected to be around $7 to $9 dollars per month.

Neither Netflix nor sources disclosed if the service is going to be available for customers in the Middle East.

“We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower-priced, ad-supported tier, and no decisions have been made. So this is all just speculation at this point,” a company spokesperson said.

Sources reported that Netflix is seeking to sell advertisements at the cost of $65 per 1,000 views. The streaming giant is also requesting a minimum $10 million annual ad spend commitment from companies and put a spending cap at $20 million per brand per year to avoid subscribers seeing the same ad too frequently.

In an effort to preserve the integrity of the platform, the company is reportedly building a light ad load. Buyers claim that Netflix’s ad-supported tier will have an ad load of roughly four minutes per hour for TV series and pre-roll commercials for movies, up to a maximum of three ads per day, in line with Disney+’s original plans.

Earlier this summer, after years of amassing subscribers, Netflix lost 200,000 customers worldwide in the first quarter compared to the end of 2021, which sent its share plunging.

The streaming giant reacted by announcing the arrival of advertising on the service, with the aim to finance the investments necessary to maintain its position as leader in the industry that it launched.

Netflix indicated it would get tougher on sharing logins and passwords, which allow many people not to pay to access the platform’s content.

Last week the company also announced the hiring of two Snap Inc. executives, Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor, to lead its advertising business.

NEW YORK: John Miller, who has held major jobs in both justice agencies and journalism, is joining CNN as chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, the network said on Tuesday.

Miller has worked at both ABC News and CBS News during his career. He also worked at the FBI and most recently was the deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism for the New York Police Department.

As a journalist, he covered the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and, prior to that while at ABC News, conducted an interview with Osama bin Laden. He co-authored the book, “The Cell: Inside the 9/11 Plot.”

“John will help deliver on CNN’s commitment to tackle complex issues while presenting audiences with independent, objective news and meaningful analysis across platforms,” said Chris Licht, CNN Worldwide CEO and chairman.

Miller started work Tuesday in the network’s New York bureau.

Miller drew criticism from civil rights advocates and elected officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, for testimony to the city council earlier this year about the NYPD’s post-9/11 spying on Muslims, a practice that The Associated Press revealed in a series of Pulitzer Prize-winning articles a decade ago. The NYPD disbanded the program in 2014 and settled lawsuits over its tactics, agreeing not to conduct surveillance based on religion, race or ethnicity.

Miller said that while “there is perception” that the NYPD sent people into mosques to spy on Muslims, “there is no evidence that that occurred.” He insisted the department acted in full compliance with a longtime legal agreement governing its intelligence-gathering efforts. The lawsuits were settled with no admission of wrongdoing, Miller said.

Muslim Advocates, a group involved in a lawsuit that was settled in 2018, decried CNN’s decision to hire Miller as “a cruel joke.”

“We have no faith that as chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst at CNN, Miller won’t continue to propagandize on behalf of law enforcement and dismiss clear discrimination against Muslims and other marginalized communities,” senior policy counsel Sumayyah Waheed said in a statement.

Since taking over earlier this year, Licht has tried to steer CNN in the direction of offering more news and less opinion. He’s attracted more attention lately for departures under his watch, like former “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter. Last Friday, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced that he was exiting.

Harwood had worked at The New York Times and Wall Street Journal as well as NBC News.



WASHINGTON: The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former US President Donald Trump’s social media company failed on Tuesday to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal.

At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal in October to take TMTG public.

The transaction has been on ice amid civil and criminal probes into the circumstances around the deal. Digital World had been hoping that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now.

Digital World Chief Executive Patrick Orlando told a special meeting of his shareholders on Tuesday he would push back to noon on Thursday the deadline for the vote on extending the life of the SPAC by 12 months.

Digital World needs 65 percent of its shareholders to vote in favor of the proposal, but the support as of late Monday fell far short, Reuters reported. Digital World did not disclose the margin on Tuesday.

Digital World shares ended trading in New York on Tuesday down 11.4 percent at $22.13.

Digital World is set to liquidate on Thursday and return the money raised in its September 2021 initial public offering to shareholders unless action is taken.

Digital World shareholders had been given more than two weeks to vote on the SPAC’s extension and it is unclear if two additional days will make a difference. Most Digital World shareholders are individuals and getting them to vote through their brokers has been challenging, Orlando said last week.

Digital World said in a statement that if its shareholders do not approve the one-year extension on Thursday, its management plans to exercise its right to extend the life of the SPAC by three months unilaterally. The SPAC managers will lend $2.875 million to the SPAC as part of the arrangement, Digital World said.

The SPAC managers have the right to unilaterally extend the life of the SPAC one more time, till March. It is unclear whether this would provide enough time for regulators to reach a conclusion on whether to allow the deal to proceed.

A TMTG spokesperson said the company will continue cooperating with all stakeholders on the merger and that it hoped “the SEC staff will expeditiously conclude its review free from political interference.”

An SEC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump appeared to manage expectations for the deal with a post over the weekend on Truth Social: “I don’t need financing, ‘I’m really rich!’ Private company anyone???“

Digital World has disclosed that the SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and federal prosecutors have been investigating the deal with TMTG, though the exact scope of the probes is unclear.

The information sought by regulators includes Digital World documents on due diligence of potential targets other than TMTG, relationships between Digital World and other entities, meetings of Digital World’s board, policies and procedures relating to trading, and the identities of certain investors, Digital World has said.

PIPE AT RISK

If the deal is completed, TMTG would receive $293 million that Digital World has on hand plus $1 billion committed from a group of investors in the form of a private investment in public equity (PIPE).

The PIPE is scheduled to expire on Sept. 20 unless the deal is completed. Investment bankers for Digital World have been reaching out to investors in the last few weeks to gauge their interest in extending the PIPE, a person familiar with the matter said.

It is unclear how TMTG is getting by without access to Digital World’s funding. It raised $22.6 million through convertible promissory notes last year and another $15.4 million through bridge financing in the first quarter. The agreement with Digital World caps the indebtedness that TMTG can assume prior to the deal closing at $50 million.

Digital World has said it believes TMTG will have “sufficient funds” until April 2023. TMTG said last week that Truth Social is “on strong financial footing” and would begin running advertisements soon.

Trump started using Truth Social in April, two months after it launched on Apple Inc’s app store. He has more than 4 million followers — a fraction of the 89 million he had on Twitter Inc. before he was banned over his role in the January 2021 US Capitol riots by thousands of his supporters.



DUBAI: Meta has launched the “Creators of Tomorrow” showcase in the Middle East and North Africa region, a new global campaign that spotlights emerging content creators.

The 12 digital creators from the region have been selected based on their unique approach to content across Meta platforms.

They are “breaking out amongst their communities online and (showcasing) a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology and interactive entertainment — creative qualities we believe will be integral to the evolution of the metaverse,” said Louise Holmes, director of creator partnerships for EMEA, Meta, in a statement.

The showcase includes tech creators Faisal Al-Saif and Ahmad Boarki; lifestyle and fashion creators Hadia Ghaleb, Yara bou Monsef, and the Hadban twins; graphic illustrator and artist Nourane Oweis; Augmented Reality expert Mohammed; comic creators Amr Maskoun and Mai Abdelal; and gamers Ahmad Al-Nasheet, Bashar Kayal, and Ahmed Al-Maimani.

“Creators are at the heart of culture on Instagram,” said Moon Baz, creator partnerships lead for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta.

“From experimenting with video content today to building immersive worlds tomorrow that deepen the interaction with their fans and communities, our creators represent a generation of voices that have the potential to make the metaverse vision a reality,” she added.

Meta will work with the selected creators over the next year to help them grow their audiences.

The company’s efforts will include hosting in-person sessions and workshops covering topics such as monetization and branded content tips, as well as “exclusive experiences and events that empower them to create content around cultural moments,” according to a statement.

Creators from the region will be invited to “Forever is Now,” an immersive art exhibition at Giza, Egypt, to experience the company’s AR installations.

Additionally, in November, Meta will invite all those selected as to the Meta Creator Week in London, helping them connect and collaborate with each other.

“The ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign builds on our commitment to making Instagram the place for creators to grow their personal brand, unlock new avenues of making a living and have access to cutting-edge tools, education and resources so they are at the forefront of new opportunities and innovation,” said Baz.

The full list of creators can be seen here: https://www.creatorsoftomorrow.com

DUBAI: The Gerety Awards, the global advertising awards program, has announced the winners of its fourth edition.

Aimed at celebrating advertising through the female lens, the awards are named after Frances Gerety, the copywriter who coined the tagline “A Diamond is Forever” for De Beers in 1984.

This year, the grand jury handed out five Grand Prix, 34 gold, 58 silver and 77 bronze awards. The jury included two members from the region: Prerna Mehra, head of design and creative director at MullenLowe MENA and Yasmina Boustani, associate creative director at Impact BBDO.

In Saudi Arabia, Leo Burnett Riyadh won a bronze in the Craft Cut — Photography category for IKEA’s “Time to Redecorate” campaign. The same campaign was also shortlisted in the Craft Cut — Art Direction and Communication Cut — Print categories.

It was “beautifully art directed and photographed,” Mehra said. “It is insightful, culturally relevant, visually attractive.”

The UAE had 10 campaigns on the shortlist, of which six won awards. Havas Middle East won a gold, silver and bronze for adidas’ “The Liquid Billboard” campaign, Twitter Dubai won a gold and bronze for the campaign “#TheMissingPeace” for UN Women Lebanon and The Film House won a silver for Doha Forum’s “Unparalleled” campaign.







“All the work that has won is disruptive,” Mehra said.

“The Liquid Billboard” campaign “created waves in advertising” and demonstrated the importance of all media channels, she added.

“It is a purely integrated piece of work with the right insight, bold execution and a powerful message.”

Mehra said “#TheMissingPeace” was a simple idea that addressed the problem with a beautiful selection and use of platforms and media, while the “Unparalleled” campaign used a split-screen treatment that had been used before but was “visual, strong and purposeful.”

Jordan also made the shortlist in two categories with “This is GenZ(ain)” for Zain Jordan by Adpro Communications Amman.

“Year on year, this region has produced some of the best pieces in the history of advertising,” Mehra said.

“The jurors have started to take work coming out of the region a lot more seriously.”

Overall, the US was the biggest winner with 34 entries, followed by the UK with 27.

LONDON: A German court ruled on Monday that Palestinian journalist Farah Maraqa’s dismissal by the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle over antisemitism allegations was “legally unjustified.”

Maraqa praised the decision on her Twitter page, saying that it was a “date for celebrations” after the court ruled in her favor.

“The labor court gave me justice today,” she said.



A date for celebrations!

The labour court gave me justice today: #DeutscheWelle’s termination of my employment was legally unjustified. I won 100%.

I am grateful for all your support.#DW #reinstatement



The court decision also ordered DW to reinstate Maraqa and pay her wages for the time she spent dismissed.

“It’s not just a relief for Farah in the difficult situation Deutsche Welle brought her into, but also proof of the strength of the rule of law,” Maraqa’s lawyer, Hauke Rinsdorf, said.

“Regarding the reputation damage, it was severe, we are aware of that, and that’s why we conditioned any settlement with reputation rehabilitation.

“Now we have the court’s decision which speaks for itself. One may see this as an important step to restore Farah’s professional reputation as a journalist,” he added.

Maraqa was among a group of five Arab journalists fired by DW last February following accusations of antisemitic commentary and criticism of Israel.

The employees were investigated after an article highlighted social media posts and articles they had written for outside publications, which allegedly contained antisemitic and anti-Israeli views.

On Feb. 7, the five journalists — Palestinians Farah Maraqa and Maram Salem; Daoud Ibrahim and Bassel Al-Aridi, who are Lebanese; and Syrian Morhaf Mahmoud — were notified of their dismissal.

A week later, another two journalists, Palestinians Yasser Abumuailek and Zahi Alawi, were fired. Later that evening Mohammed Ibrahim, head of news in the Arabic division, resigned.

Last month, a German court in Bonn ruled that Salem’s dismissal was unlawful.

source