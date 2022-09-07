HBO Max Reveals First Teaser for ‘García!’ – Global Bulletin – Variety

Ads

By Naman Ramachandran

HBO Max has revealed the first teaser for Max original “García!” (6 x 60′), which will have its world premiere at Austin’s Fantastic Fest in September and European premiere at Sitges.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, the series is set in a present-day Spain, which is divided and on the brink of political chaos. It follows an inquisitive millennial investigative reporter Antonia (Veki Velilla) who stumbles on a decades-old conspiracy: the existence of a cryogenically frozen super-agent, García (Francisco Ortiz), created in a laboratory in the 1950s by General Franco’s fascist secret services. After sixty years in deep sleep, this perfect soldier with incredible physical strength, programmed to obey orders without question, is woken by Antonia. García finds himself disoriented and confused in a Spain that has changed beyond recognition. The old-world collides with the new as García and Antonia must learn to work together as they are drawn deeper and deeper into a political conspiracy that threatens to overthrow democracy and plunge Spain back into brutal dictatorship.

Sara Antuña and Carlos de Pando are co-creators and writers on the series, and Eugenio Mira (“Grand Piano”) directs all six episodes. The cast also includes Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Francisco Reyes, Nico Romero, Helio Pedregal, Mario Pardo, Miki Molina, Marina Gatell, Pepe Ocio and Silvia Abascal.

Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root, the trio behind HBO España’s fan-favorite horror thriller “30 Coins” from Spanish maestro Alex de la Iglesia, have teamed again as executive producers on the series. Produced by Zeta Studios for HBO Max in Spain, “García” will stream from October.

Watch the teaser here:



Bertelsmann’s media giant RTL Group, which owns Fremantle, has reorganized the management board of RTL Deutschland. Matthias Dang (co-CEO), Alexander Glatz (CFO), and Oliver Radtke, who is responsible for the overall coordination of the combination of RTL Deutschland and Gruner + Jahr (G+J), will manage RTL Deutschland, along with executive VP, business development at RTL Group Andreas Fischer, who joins the board as COO.

Thomas Rabe, CEO of Bertelsmann and RTL Group, takes over as chair of the board of RTL Deutschland. Stephan Schäfer, previously co-CEO of RTL Deutschland, is stepping down from the board “on the best of terms,” the company said, and is leaving the company. He will remain associated with RTL in an advisory capacity.

***

Meanwhile, independent production company Amaze (“The Lake”) has hired Alex Lalonde in the new position of COO and Gina Vanni as senior VP of business affairs, both reporting into co-founders Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence. They will be based in Toronto. Lalonde, who previously led Stratagem RX, will be charged with managing corporate operations, as well as sourcing IP and co-production opportunities, packaging, financing, sales and acting as an executive producer across projects. Vanni, who previously served as senior VP of business affairs at Stratagem RX, will be responsible for business affairs and finance both corporately and across the Amaze slate of domestic and service productions.

Film Independent, the nonprofit arts organization that produces the Film Independent Spirit Awards, has revealed three short films directed by fellows selected to participate in its Global Media Makers (GMM) spring 2022 Los Angeles residency. Produced in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, GMM is a mentoring initiative and cultural exchange program that fosters relationships between filmmakers and industry professionals in the U.S. and abroad. The shorts are a result of a collaborative workshop where GMM Fellows were paired with local Film Independent Fellows to create a short impressionistic film, shot on iPhones, encompassing their personal views of Los Angeles.

The short films include Anup Poudel‘s “Birds in L.A.” (Nepal), where, while exploring Los Angeles, a paper swan meets others of different colors and sizes, embracing the friendship and freedom the city has to offer; Archana Borhade‘s “Inner Camera” (India), where, Borhade, a cinematographer, self-reflects on visiting one of the beauty capitals of the world, turns the camera towards herself and finds self-acceptance; and Sriram Raja‘s “To L.A. with Love” (India), where Raja travels to locations where “La La Land” was filmed and reflects on how nostalgic the city feels in his still 35mm photographs, yet modern when captured on his iPhone.

The next residency will take place in October when GMM will host another iPhone collaborative workshop.

“Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley, Indian classical music singer Chandra Chakraborty, Namit Malhotra, the CEO of Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Mercury prize nominated singer-songwriter Charli XCX, are nominees in the art and culture category at the U.K.’s 2022 Asian Achievers Award. The award ceremony will take place Sept. 23 in London. Performers on the night will include Brit Award nominee Rumer and stand-up comedian Tez Ilyas (“Man Like Mobeen.” The awards are hosted by global advisory firm EPG.

Ruth Wilson (“The Affair”) and Daryl McCormack (“Good Luck to You Leo Grande”) are set to co-star in gothic thriller “The Woman in the Wall,” commissioned by the BBC and Showtime. Motive Pictures (an Endeavor Content backed company) produces while Wilson, series creator Joe Murtagh and Harry Wootliff will co-executive produce. Wootliff is also set to direct multiple episodes alongside Rachna Suri (“Half Bad”).

“The Woman in the Wall,” which is set to air on Showtime in the U.S. and BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K., is a detective story based on Ireland’s Magdalene asylums, a place “fallen women” were taken when they got pregnant out of wedlock – and where some didn’t come out alive.

