Unexpected Blue Color Option Coming to iPhone 14 – MacRumors

Ads

Ahead of the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup at Apple’s September 7 event, a rumor originating in Asia claims to show the iPhone 14 Pro‘s selection of color options, including an as-yet unseen new blue finish.



The rumor centers on multiple images of ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ dummy models from various sources, which show similar Gold, Graphite, and Silver color options from recent years, as well as the previously rumored Purple finish. Most strikingly, an all-new blue color stands out as a completely new shade.

Earlier this year, a crucial rumor from Weibo said that both the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will be available in a new Purple finish. While the purple color option first being seen today was previously rumored, the blue color option is new and has not been rumored before. Both the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro launched with a blue color option, so a new blue for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ could be in line with previous years.

The shade appears to be closer to the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro’s Pacific Blue, rather than the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌’s Sierra Blue. Dummy models usually do not represent the exact tone of Apple’s options with a high level of accuracy since they are often made of plastic, but the selection of colors on show could provide a basic overview of what to expect. Dummy models are used to display, demonstrate, and test accessories like cases, so they strive to provide a relatively accurate overall substitute for the actual physical device. As such, it is reasonable to expect the color options to be based on legitimate information.

Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models at an Apple event on Wednesday, September 7 with the tagline “Far out.” Pre-orders for the device will likely begin later that week, with the first devices probably arriving to customers around Friday, September 14. As such, there is now not long to wait for the new “Pro” iPhone models.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple is wrapping up work on the next-generation versions of iOS and iPadOS.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source