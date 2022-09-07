Chip 'n' Dale Meet-and-Greet Returns to DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney's Animal Kingdom – WDW News Today

Ads

The Chip ‘n’ Dale meet-and-greet has returned to Donald’s Dino-Bash! in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The chipmunks are dressed in dinosaur onesie costumes.

Chip’s costume is purple, while Dale’s is green.

They pose in front of signs for the “Must see Chipmunk-o-saurus.”

Their queue also has new themed props.

A sign has been altered to read “Chipmunks at play” instead of “Men at work.”

Behind this fence is a box of acorns.

It looks like Chip and Dale have been digging for fossils.

This sign reads “Fun Zone” over “Paleontologist Zone.”

Donald and Daisy are also meeting guests again.

