Cryptocurrency News Live: Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 – ABP Live

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated: 05 Sep 2022 11:59 AM (IST)

Bill Murray, the veteran Hollywood actor known for movies such as “Ghostbusters”, “Groundhog Day”, and “Lost in Translation”, last week held an auction for his non-fungible token (NFT) collection, titled Bill Murray 1000, proceeds from which was planned to be donated to charity. However, hours after the auction wrapped up last week, a hacker stole the accumulated funds, in tune of $185,000, draining money from Murray’s personal wallet on Thursday, on-chain data and details from Murray’s own team showed.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most-valued cryptocurrency, is facing a major meltdown as its price dipped below the $20,000 mark early Monday morning. Ethereum (ETH), the second most-valued crypto, managed to hold steady ahead of the Merge, expected to trigger this week. Other popular altcoins, including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP) registered minor gains across the board. Among lesser-known cryptocurrencies, Ravencoin (RVN) emerged to be the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours, while the EOS token turned out to be the biggest loser.

Cryptocurrency still remains a mystical subject for many keen investors in India. While cryptos are slowly gaining recognition from investors and regulators alike, with countries and leading brands adopting it as an official tender, there are still a sizeable number of people who wish to invest in crypto, but aren’t able to closely track breaking and developing news in the sector, which will help them take note of price movements, major sell-offs, and announcements of new blockchain-based developments.

This live news blog is here to help. From major market losses to noteworthy declarations, follow this live blog to stay updated with all the latest happenings in the world of crypto.

While there are many cryptocurrencies to explore, Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular as it is the world’s oldest and most valued crypto coin. As of September 2, Bitcoin price stood at $19,882.15, as per CoinMarketCap data. At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $982.10 billion, registering a gain of 0.69 percent in the last 24 hours.

While cryptocurrency is unregulated in India, cryptocurrencies are clubbed under virtual digital assets (VDAs). Under the new tax regime that went into effect on April 1 this year, VDAs attract taxation of 30 percent on gains. A TDS of 1 percent is applied on top of that.

