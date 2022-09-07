Anbernic Win600: Windows gaming handheld receives new colour and memory option – Notebookcheck.net

Anbernic has introduced another version of the Win600, less than two months after the company started selling the gaming handheld. To recap, Anbernic launched the Win600 with AMD Athlon Silver 3020e and Athlon Silver 3050e APUs, plus up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Also, the Anbernic Win600 was only available in black and white colourways.
Now, Anbernic has released the Win600 in a fifth configuration, which sells for US$474.99. For context, the Win600 previously cost up to US$374.99 with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and a choice of black and silver colourways. By contrast, the new top configuration is only available in blue, a fetching alternative to the run-of-the-mill black and white options. The most expensive configuration continues to rely on the Athlon Silver 3050e though, a dual-core APU with Zen CPU cores that supports Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT). Also, the Athlon Silver 3050e features the Radeon RX Vega 3, an iGPU that is present in the Athlon Silver 3020e too.
Based on Anbernic’s website, the US$100 difference between the two Athlon Silver 3050e configurations goes on upgrading the Win600 to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. According to Anbernic, both parts are upgradeable, should you need even more storage or RAM. For reference, the former is a DDR4 DIMM module running at 2,400 MHz, while the latter is an M.2 2442 SSD operating on the SATA 3.0 protocol. The new version of the Win600 is orderable now directly from Anbernic with a choice of EU and US chargers. The configuration comes with Windows activated too.
