Crypto Bored Apes Warns Not to Mint NFTs After Chat Platform Hack – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition with Anna Edwards, Matt Miller & Kailey Leinz live from London, Berlin and New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.
This time we’re in Portugal and the Azores with a filmmaker for for whom surfing is a passion like no other. After that we join a group of young Scandinavians on the remote beaches of Norway who have turned their love of surfing into a short film called “A Girl’s Thing.”
A Look at the State of Crypto Regulation in Singapore
Euro-Zone Economy Grew More Than Estimated in Second Quarter
Goldman Sachs Expands in Birmingham: The London Rush
Deutsche Bank CEO Sewing Says Germany Heading for Recession
Threat to Road Safety From Cost-of-Living Crisis, Warns Halfords
Tencent Set to Double Ubisoft Stake in Latest Overseas Bet
Xi Renews Call for China Tech Push After US Escalates Curbs
Foreign Buyers Hoover Up Britain’s Fast-Growing Tech Firms
Scholz Accuses Russia of ‘Blackmail’ Over Pipeline Shutdown
Pakistan Ex-PM Khan Regrets Contemptuous Comments About Judge
Here’s Where Asia’s Rich Are Putting Their Cash as Global Risks Grow
Millennials and Gen Z Feel More Pressure to Hit Life Milestones, Survey Shows
Mets Falter Again, Fall to Lowly Pirates; NL East Now Tied
Thomas & Friends Introduce Autistic Character Bruno the Brake Car
Can Truss Make the Shorts Look Silly? Just Maybe
A New Toilet Paper Crisis Shows Inflation Is Still Spiraling
Liz Truss’s High-Wire Plan Could Actually Avert a UK Recession
The Republicans Have a Peter Thiel Problem
Startup Wants to Chart Path to More Equitable Urban Development
The ESG Crown Is Slipping, and It’s Mostly the Fund Industry’s Own Fault
Startup Choix Will Sell Abortion Pills to Patients Who Aren’t Pregnant
Netflix Told by Gulf States to Drop Videos Violating Islam
JPMorgan Product Reveals Wall Street’s Shifting Views on ESG
Pakistan Diverts Water From Biggest Lake to Prevent More Floods
How Japan Won its ‘Traffic War’
Urban Migration Slows in 2022 for Many Major US Cities
Stockholm’s ‘Housing for All’ Is Now Just for the Few
A Look at the State of Crypto Regulation in Singapore
Investor Who Made 1,700% on Mt. Gox Crash Circles Crypto Again
Crypto Market Cap Sinks Below $1 Trillion, Bitcoin Near 2022 Low
Crypto Bored Apes Warns Not to Mint NFTs After Chat Platform Hack – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition with Anna Edwards, Matt Miller & Kailey Leinz live from London, Berlin and New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.