Podcast: Huge Apple Watch update – Computerworld

Ads

By , Computerworld |

Hosts Ken Mingis and Michael Simon talk with guests about the latest tech trends and news.

Join Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon as they discuss the latest Apple Watch rumors, new features and why this could be the biggest update ever.

You can listen to this podcast episode right now using the player at the top of this page. And you can subscribe to this podcast series from your favorite podcast app on your mobile device to listen to any time, so you won’t miss an episode. Just click the desired podcast app’s button below to subscribe.

Copyright © 2022 IDG Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2022 IDG Communications, Inc.

source