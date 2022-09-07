TA: Bitcoin Price Holds Strong, Why ETH Could Push BTC Higher – NewsBTC

Ads

Bitcoin is consolidating above the $19,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major increase considering the recent rise in ether.

Bitcoin price remained in a range below the $20,500 and $20,550 resistance levels. Recently, BTC formed a support base above the $19,600 level and started an upside correction.

There was a move above the $19,800 resistance level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The bulls were able to push the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,398 swing high to $19,600 low.

Finally, there was a spike above the $20,000 resistance. However, the bears were active near the $20,100 zone. Bitcoin price failed to clear the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,398 swing high to $19,600 low.

It is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $19,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.



On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,900 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major resistance sits near the $20,100 level. The main resistance is still near the $20,400 and $20,500 levels. A clear move above the $20,500 resistance might send the price towards $21,200. Any more gains might start push the price towards the $22,000 resistance zone.

If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,400 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,700 zone and the trend line.

The next major support sits near the $19,600 level. The main support sits near the $19,500 level. A clear move below the $19,500 support might start a major decline. In the stated case, the price may perhaps test the $18,500 support.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $19,700, followed by $19,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,000, $20,400 and $20,500.

Aayush is a Senior Forex, Cryptocurrencies and Financial Market Strategist with a background in IT and financial markets.

