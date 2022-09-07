Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will Tesla's Cyber Rodeo Take the DOGE Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Ads

Dogecoin's mascot made an appearance during the event

Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) price predictions are a hot topic on Friday after Elon Musk featured the meme crypto’s Shiba Inu mascot during his Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Cyber Rodeo.

The Cyber Rodeo held last night was a massive party celebrating the opening of Tesla’s Austin, Texas Gigafactory. The party featured spectacular effects, including a fleet of autonomous drones creating images in the sky. It was these drones that made the Dogecoin image during the event.

CROWD GOES CRAZY as Elon Musk makes GIANT Dogecoin dog in the sky during Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas! pic.twitter.com/5g9SGctK6Q

— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 8, 2022

And this isn’t the only news that has been moving DOGE this week. The crypto has been on a roll with Musk being the main factor behind its movement. That includes taking a roughly 9% stake in Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ), as well as joining the social media company’s board of directors as its largest shareholder.

Keeping all of this news in mind, let’s check out the latest Dogecoin price predictions traders need to know about!

DOGE is up 2.9% over a 24-hour period as of Friday morning but is still down 12.8% since the start of the year.

