Price Prediction: Chronoly.io (CRNO) Price Could Jump After Presale Sells Out, The Sandbox (SAND), ApeCoin (APE) Remain Bearish – Crypto Mode

Investors, traders, and crypto enthusiasts are unlikely to forget in a hurry the numerous success stories that the crypto market has generated since its inception. The global cryptocurrency market was once considered a risky venture to dive into, but today, financial experts and indeed, industry watchers cannot stop raving about the numerous potentials that newbies can unlock in this untapped market place. Powered by blockchain technology, the cryptocurrency industry has attracted both institutional and retail investors, and has also successfully eliminated third-party institutions. That’s not all; the market has successfully introduced data privacy unlike what users used to experience in the past.

The success of the cryptocurrency marketplace has also paved the way for innovations like NFTs and meme tokens to thrive. Three projects that can help you change your investing narratives are The Sandbox (SAND), ApeCoin (APE), Chronoly.io (CRNO). Including these tokens in your portfolio can fetch you good returns on your investment.

Ahead, you will learn why The Sandbox (SAND) and ApeCoin (APE) have remained bearish even when the market attempted a recovery in the previous weeks. You will also learn why investors have continued to remain bullish on Chronoly.io (CRNO).

Let’s take a look!

Certainly, it’s not too late to include The Sandbox (SAND) in your investment portfolios before the end of the year. Despite portraying a bearish outlook in the previous week’s market performance, experts believe that there’s still hope in this metaverse token. The Sandbox uses SAND as the in-game crypto token. SAND comes with a wide range of real-world use cases, including for the payment of goods and services in The Sandbox metaverse.

Available data shows that The Sandbox (SAND) performed exceptionally well in the 2021 trading year, skyrocketing by more than 11,000% since the creation of the project. Experts forecast that in the coming weeks, the developmental team will further list SAND on more decentralized exchanges to encourage massive adoption. The Sandbox is an Ethereum-powered metaverse NFT game and a marketplace where anybody can create, use, sell, and monetize NFT virtual realities. With a maximum supply of 3 billion tokens in circulation, The Sandbox (SAND) users can easily buy and trade in LAND and ASSET.

In a bid to add fortunes to The Sandbox (SAND), the team has announced a robust partnership with Gravity to introduce Ragnarok, a classic game, into the metaverse. The team is also planning to partner with Warner Music Group to create a music-themed world in the metaverse. As of press time, The Sandbox (SAND) trades at $0.956676 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $345,180,900 USD

ApeCoin strives to support the creation and introduction of different fields like digital and physical events, storytelling, entertainment, art, and gaming by leveraging the gains of Web 3.0. This decentralized platform seeks to refine or revolutionize the NFT gaming and crypto marketplaces. ApeCoin (APE) has a wide range of real-world use, including for token swapping, staking, and yield farming. What’s more? ApeCoin (APE) token holders can vote to decide the direction the project is taking.

According to Industry watchers, ApeCoin (APE) shows a sign of bearishness due to a number of reasons, one of which include the lack of a “bored” NFT marketplace for users. However, recently, Rarible, a reputable NFT marketplace, has announced plans to launch a bored NFT marketplace for ApeCoin users. Experts believe that the development will encourage more investors to look towards ApeCoin (APE).

At press time, ApeCoin (APE) trades at $4.80 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $275,676,199 USD.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) is an Ethereum-powered marketplace where traders and investors can buy, sell, and trade in rare luxury watches from popular brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, and Audemars Piguet, with as low as $10. Chronoly.io (CRNO) has attracted the attention of investors from across the world, with plans to reach out to younger investors in the coming weeks. Compared to other crypto and NFT projects, Chronoly.io (CRNO) has done exceptionally well, considering that during its pre-sale, the token gained more than 690%.

Industry watchers believe that Chronoly.io (CRNO) will fly after successfully selling out its presale stage 3. More so, the Chronoly’s team plans to partner with reputable influencers that will promote the project to attract younger investors. Experts believe that Chronoly.io (CRNO) will surge over 2,500%-5,000% in the coming weeks. Its native token, CRNO, is used to power the Chronoly.io (CRNO) ecosystem. CRNO remains the means of transaction on the Chronoly.io (CRNO) marketplace. Upon inception in May 2022, CRNO was $0.01, but the price has grown to $0.079 as of today.

